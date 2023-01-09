The Global Orthobiologics Market is forecast to grow by $2638.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthobiologics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664219/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the orthobiologics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population, an increase in focus to reduce orthopedic surgeries, and a rise in approvals and clearances for orthobiologics products.



The orthobiologics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Spinal fusion

• Reconstructive surgery

• Trauma repair

• Others



By Product

• Bone graft substitutes

• Viscosupplementation

• Stem cells



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in the development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the orthobiologics market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging technological innovations and the rise in the popularity of orthobiologics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the orthobiologics market covers the following areas:

• Orthobiologics market sizing

• Orthobiologics market forecast

• Orthobiologics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthobiologics market vendors that include Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, Nuvasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., ROYAL BIOLOGICS, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Arthrex Inc. Also, the orthobiologics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



