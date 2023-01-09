Global L-Alanine Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 183.3 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global L-Alanine Market is valued at USD 135.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 183.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the L-Alanine business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for L-Alanine, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the L-Alanine Market growth over the forecast period. Many motivating elements are causing the Global L-Alanine Market's revenue growth to increase drastically. L-Alanine is an amino acid that aids in muscle healing. The adaptability of L-Alanine, used as a nutritional supplement, an ingredient in infusion solutions, and a precursor in both chemical and pharmaceutical goods, is a key element boosting market revenue growth.

We forecast that the pharmaceutical grade category in L-Alanine Market sales will account for more than 40% of total sales by 2028. The synthesis and manufacture of numerous drugs use amino acids, such as L-Alanine, extensively.

Asia Pacific region dominates the market, throughout the projection period market is anticipated that the presence of major L-Alanine producers and growing preference for diverse food supplements from the developing foodservice industry will propel statistics in business growth in this region.

Top Players in the Global L-Alanine Market

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Ajinomoto (Japan)

Kyowa Hakko (Japan)

Huaheng

SINOGEL Amino Acid Co. Ltd. (China)

Huayang (Malaysia)

Jiecheng (Hong Kong)

Yabang (China)

Huaibei Yuanye (China)

Evonik Rexim (Nanning)

Shiyuan

WuXi JingHai (China)

Market Dynamics

Increased Demand for Dietary Supplements to Boost Market Growth

The rising community is anticipated to play a significant role in consuming food, dietary supplements, and exercise products, which are predicted to add to the industry's estimated growth rate. The rising demand for dietary supplements results from public recognition and acceptance of these products. Dietary supplements come in various formats, including powdered, meals, and capsules.

Rising Usage of Industrial Grade L-Alanine to Drive the Market Growth

Personal care and skincare products are made with industrial-grade L-Alanine. Commercial Grade L-Alanine is the main additive in skin, hair, and nail care products. The increased supply of alanine from multiple end businesses is the key factor influencing the expansion of the industrial-grade L-Alanine Market.

Top Trends in Global L-Alanine Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the L-Alanine industry is the growing role of amino acids. Compared to the other amino acids, L-Alanine has a unique property. L-Alanine, like other amino acids, assists in maintaining muscle nutrients and keeping someone's levels of energy high because amino acids are essential for improving one's general health. However, this amino acid plays a crucial role in blood sugar regulation, which other amino acids cannot perform.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the L-Alanine industry is the increased consumer awareness. Due to increased consumer involvement in dairy supplements and growing consumer medical problems, which are causing them to choose vitamin supplements over other traditional medications, product demand will increase throughout the forecast period.

Top Report Findings

Based on Types, most of the L-Alanine Market's revenue is controlled by the pharmaceutical grade category. In the pharmaceutical grade L-Alanine industry, homogeneity is important since it measures product performance. L-Alanine of pharmaceutical quality addresses circulatory, energy metabolism, and neurological diseases. The substance is used as a nutritional supplement to aid in weight loss and encourage lean muscle development.

Based on Applications, most of the L-Alanine Market's revenue is controlled by the nutrition category. In clinical nutrition, L- alanine has long been significant. The importance of L-Alanine in preventive medicine has increased due to the growth in the genetic disorder malnutrition. Professional nutritionists are continually developing newer treatments for these disorders.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on L-Alanine Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global L-Alanine Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the L-Alanine Market are technology providers such as Evonik Industries (Germany), Ajinomoto (Japan), Kyowa Hakko (Japan), Huaheng, SINOGEL Amino Acid Co. Ltd. (China). These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include Huayang (Malaysia), Jiecheng (Hong Kong), Yabang (China), Huaibei Yuanye (China), Evonik Rexim (Nanning), Shiyuan, and WuXi JingHai (China) to name a few. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Pharmaceutical Grade Category in L-Alanine Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

The L-Alanine is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for L-Alanine to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the type, the L-Alanine Market is divided into industrial grade, food grade and pharmaceutical grade.

During the forecast period, the market for L-Alanine is estimated to experience the highest CAGR for the pharmaceutical grade category. L-Alanine of the pharmaceutical grade is utilized in producing pharmaceutical precursors, including Tylenol, one of the most often prescribed medications worldwide. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the request for pharmaceutical-grade L-Alanine from various end-use industries, such as cosmetology and meals and drinks, is anticipated to expand significantly due to growing knowledge of the health advantages of supplementing, especially when it comes to neurological diseases.

On the other hand, the industrial grade category is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The proportion of a manufactured product up of pure L-Alanine is the purity of an industrial-grade L-Alanine. The synthesis of numerous horticultural compounds uses industrial-grade L-Alanine as an intermediary.

Global L-Alanine Market Segmentation

By Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade





By Application

Nutrition

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

North America held the dominant share in the Global L-Alanine Market and is projected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the growing demand for L-Alanine from the food and beverage industry. In addition, the rise in disposable incomes and changing lifestyle patterns have resulted in increased spending on health and fitness products, which is further propelling the growth of the L-Alanine Market in North America.

The high demand for L-Alanine from the food and beverage industry is the major factor driving the growth of the L-Alanine Market in North America.

The United States and Canada are key markets for L-Alanine in North America due to the presence of large food and beverage companies such as General Mills, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., and Ingredion Incorporated.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rapidly growing economies of India and China. The food and beverage industry in these countries is also witnessing significant growth, which is expected to drive the demand for L-Alanine over the coming years.

Moreover, rising awareness about the health benefits of L-Alanine is expected to boost its sales in this region. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to witness significant growth in their respective markets for L-Alanine over the coming years.





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 135.2 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 183.3 Million CAGR 5.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Evonik Industries, Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko, Huaheng, SINOGEL Amino Acid Co. Ltd., Huayang, Jiecheng, Yabang, Huaibei Yuanye, Evonik Rexim, Shiyuan, WuXi JingHai

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Blog: