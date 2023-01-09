Obstetrics and Gynecology Drugs Market Size Worth $25.28 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 14.07 billion in 2022 Obstetrics and Gynaecology Drugs market will reach USD 25.28 billion by 2030. The rising incidences of various gynaecological cancer are expected to drive the market’s growth. Furthermore, the rise in the number of women suffering from ovarian cancer also adds to the market's growth.



Key Insight of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Drugs Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest obstetrics and gynaecology drugs market share. Key factors favouring the growth of the obstetrics and gynaecology drugs market in North America are the region's increasing research and development activities. Furthermore, the presence of prominent market players in the region also adds to the market's growth. In addition, the growing prevalence of menopausal problems, polycystic ovary syndrome, and other conditions among women in the region due to stressful lifestyles and busy schedules adds impetus to the market’s growth.



The non-hormonal therapy segment is expected to augment the obstetrics and gynaecology drugs market during the forecast period.



The non-hormonal therapy segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Non-hormonal therapy is proven efficient in obstetrics and gynaecology treatment and has reduced side effects propelling the segment’s growth.



The gynaecology infections segment market size is 3.65 billion in 2022



The gynaecology infections segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The segment's growth can be attributed to the increasing use of obstetrics and gynaecology drugs for the treatment of gynaecology treatment.



The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to augment the obstetrics and gynaecology drugs market during the forecast period.



The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth of the hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to be growing as most of the patients take the drugs after the doctor’s prescription and tend to purchase them from the hospital pharmacy, adding impetus to the segment’s growth.



Advancement in market



In January 2020, the gynaecological business in India and Nepal of India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was purchased by True North, a capital market company, for $16.2 million (INR 115 crore). By making this transaction, True North hopes to increase Glenmark's gynaecological offerings and broaden its geographic reach.



In May 2021, The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the thumbs-up to Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc.'s MYFEMBREE, the first once-daily medication for managing heavy menstrual bleeding linked to uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising prevalence of cancer



The rising prevalence of ovarian cancer is expected to drive the market’s growth. There is an increase in ovarian cancer and gynaecological problems among women of all age groups. In addition, most women face issues related to childbirth which adds to the growth of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Drugs. Several women face menstrual problems due to the changing environment and lifestyle and go through early menopause. This also adds to the growth of the market.



Restraint: High Cost



The high cost of obstetrics and gynaecology drugs is hindering the market’s growth. Because of the high cost of these drugs, most patients cannot afford them. Most families from growing economies hesitate to go to hospitals as they cannot take up costly treatments and drugs, restraining the market's growth.



Opportunity: Increasing awareness



These days, women are becoming more aware of their health conditions and taking good care of their health. With the minimum symptoms, they tend to check with a doctor and get themself tested for any diseases. Furthermore, the increasing annual income of families also helps take good care of women’s health. This is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Challenge: Stringent regulatory framework



Several factors are expected to challenge the market growth, including the availability of stringent regulatory framework that delays drug approval. Furthermore, stringent government regulations also restrict drug use and sale due to their long-term effects on the human body.



Some of the major players operating in the obstetrics and gynaecology drugs market are:



Key Segments cover in the market:



● Lupin Limited

● Bayer AG

● Pfizer, Inc

● Eli Lily and Company, Ltd.

● AbbVie, Inc.

● Ferring B.V.

● Johnson & Johnson

● AstraZeneca

● Merck & Co., Inc.

● Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.

● GlaxoSmithKline plc

● Abbott

● Novartis AG

● Amgen, Inc.



By Type:



● Non-Hormonal Therapy

● Hormonal Therapy



By Application:



● Female Infertility

● Contraception

● Postmenopausal Disorders

● Gynaecology Infections

● Endometriosis

● Others



By Distribution Channel:



● Online Pharmacies

● Hospital Pharmacies

● Retail Pharmacies



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



