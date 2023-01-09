The Global Concrete and Cement Market is forecast to grow by $469.01 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete and Cement Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03747066/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the concrete and cement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing global construction market, growing adoption of smart concrete, and rapid urbanization in APAC.



The concrete and cement market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cement

• Concrete



By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies rapid urbanization and rising disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete and cement market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of carbon capture storage (CCS) plants and the rising demand for green cement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the concrete and cement market covers the following areas:

• Concrete and cement market sizing

• Concrete and cement market forecast

• Concrete and cement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete and cement market vendors that include Adani Group, Adelaide Brighton Ltd., BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, Mitsubishi Cement Corp., NIPPON STEEL CEMENT Co Ltd, PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., Titan Cement Group, and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Also, the concrete and cement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

