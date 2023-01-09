Dental Caries Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% and valued US$ 19.84 Bn from 2022 to 2029 –Exactitude consultancy Market Research

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dental Caries Market.

The global dental caries market is estimated at USD 11.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.84 USD billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Dental Caries Market Overview

Dental caries also referred to as tooth decay or cavities, is one of the most common and widespread persistent diseases today and is also one of the most preventable.

Typically, dental caries can be spotted on two specific areas of the teeth: occlusal caries, which form on the topmost part of the tooth where food particles repeatedly come in direct contact with the teeth, and interproximal caries, which are dental caries that form between the teeth.

Severe dental caries affects general health and often causes pain and infection, which may result in tooth extraction. Dental caries is an expensive disease to treat, consuming 5–10% of healthcare budgets in industrialized countries, and is among the main reasons for the hospitalization of children in some high-income countries.

Growing oral health problems on an account of unhealthy eating habits, coupled with the rising number of oral disorders will boost the demand for dental lasers. According to the CDC, around 91% of Americans over age 20 suffer from dental caries and about 27% of adults have dental caries untreated. The aspects mentioned above enhance the demand for dental caries treatment for better patient care.

Growing geriatric population base especially in developing economies will positively impact the dental caries treatment industry growth. Dental complications are among the most common well-being issues experienced by elderly adults. Individuals over age 65 years are more prone to tooth decay as compared to other age groups, and consequently require a yearly visit to the dentist.

Report Attributes Details Dental Caries Market Size (2020) US$ 11.26 billion Projected Market Value (2029) US$ 19.84 billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029) 6.5% CAGR Market Share of Dental Caries Market 33% North America Key Companies Profiled The major players in the market are Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Reddy’s Lab, and Novartis AG.

Technologies That Will Shape The Future Of Dentistry

We’ve all been through this as a kid and childhood memories stick with us, just recalling this might send a shiver down your spine. No one likes to go to the dentist in spite of the fact that everyone knows how crucial oral health is and how strongly it is connected to our overall health. But an armada of new technologies from virtual reality through artificial intelligence (A.I.) to CRISPR will revolutionize dentistry and our whole attitude towards oral health in the future.

Artificial intelligence

This will be made further possible with the accumulation of health data; in particular, genomic data, that can offer a deeper understanding of each individual’s system for personalized care. With A.I. tools having access to such information, they can instantly offer the best treatment options and probabilities of success to clinicians.

Smart toothbrush

The Kolibree smart electric toothbrush makes sure you are brushing your teeth the right way through its app and offers kids fun games to keep up the good habit of regularly cleaning their teeth. Philips’ Sonicare smart toothbrush comes packed with sensors in its handle. These provide real-time feedback via a companion app warning you if you are applying too much pressure, where you are brushing and even coach the user as to how to brush properly.

Augmented Reality

In dental practice, technology is more prevalent in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures in order to help patients know what they will look like after the treatment. SmartTek and Kapanu have developed such AR apps that use their phone or tablet’s camera to overlay virtual depictions of the improved set of teeth prior to the procedure.

Teledentistry

Teledentistry services offered by companies like The Teledenists and MouthWatch provide easier access to oral and dental care; are significantly cheaper for patients; shift towards cheaper prevention practices, and allow patients to consult with otherwise unavailable medical professionals.

Computer-assisted design and 3D-printing

Computer-assisted design (CAD) and computer-assisted manufacture (CAM), including 3D printing, are already revolutionizing the sector; they are turning them into low-cost, more effective digital labs. Traditionally, when a patient needs a crown, a dentist must make a mold of the tooth and fashion a temporary crown, then wait for the dental laboratory to make a permanent one.

3D printers are also able to produce orthodontic models, surgical guides, aligners, retainers, and more dental equipment faster and more precisely; tasks that would take longer with traditional methods

Intra-oral camera

One of the greatest inconveniences while being seated in the dentist’s chair is that sometimes, no matter how wide you open your mouth, the dentist still cannot see what they would like to see, even by using the trusty dental mirror. Such situations are not only uncomfortable for both the patient and the doctor but also painful. However, the advent of intra-oral cameras can remedy this exact problem.

Regenerative dentistry

Virtual Reality in dentistry

Trends Impelling The Growth Of Dental Implants

The demand for dental implants is expected to grow exponentially on account of surging cases of dental disorders globally. The rise in the prevalence of unhealthy habits, such as increasing consumption of junk foods on a regular basis and lack of exercise, might lead to periodontal diseases which may cause tooth decay and dental caries.

The growing popularity of dental clinics

Spreading awareness regarding the benefits of dental health supported by the rising availability of skilled dentists might stimulate the demand for new dental clinics. The increasing availability of advanced treatment instruments that ensure lower-cost therapy could broaden the business horizon for dental clinics in the future.

Less Solo Practices

Few dentists work alone, and only 50% of practices are solo practices right now. Also, it can be challenging for individual dentists to pay for the costs of opening and running a dental practice. Group dentistry can help solve these problems and ensure the dental office is well-equipped.

More Merges And Acquisitions

While the industry is still widely dominated by single, independent practices, you’ll see the merger and acquisition trend speed up even faster.

Dentistry Is Recession-Proof

DSOs Will Invest More Aggressively

Dental Caries Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Chemoprophylactic Agents

Antimicrobial Peptides

Vaccines, Expectorants

Probiotics And Replacement Therapy

Oral Corticosteroids

The vaccines segment marked a significant growth rate in 2019. Dental caries vaccines are developed for the prevention of dental caries. The vaccines can reduce the reemergence of the disease.

By End Use

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

The dental clinic's segment will witness significant growth during the forthcoming years. Dental clinics offer effective diagnosis in the presence of a professional healthcare team. Also, the growing incidence of oral diseases has widened the treatment for better patient outcomes that will augment the segmental demand. According to CDC, nearly 46% of all adults aged 30 years or older exhibit signs of gum disease due to lack of deficiency.

Regional Insights

The North American dental caries treatment market is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years. The large share is attributed to rising awareness about oral hygiene. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population base suffering from several types of dental disorders such as bleeding gum, gingivitis, and periodontal diseases will propel the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is considered to be a lucrative region for dental implant companies and is predicted to record a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during the analysis period. This growth can be attributed to factors like improving disposable income across emerging economies, increasing the number of federal dental programs & healthcare initiatives, and a substantial rise in the geriatric patient pool.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major notable players operating in the dental caries treatment market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Novartis, 3M Company, Alpha Dent Implants Ltd., Coltene Group, Conmet LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Essential Dental Systems Inc., Henry-Schein Inc., Straumann AG, Shofu Inc., Zimmer Biomet Dental, Reddys Lab among others.

December 16, 2022: The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Dupixent® (dupilumab) in the European Union (EU) to treat adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Nov. 17, 2022:Abbott has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with three CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its life-changing technologies that are advancing the health tech industry and improving the lives of people worldwide. The CTA is the organization behind the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the most influential technology event in the world.

July 22, 2021: Sanofi continues streamlining established products with the sale of dental care brands to Septodont.

Jun 30, 2022:Novartis opens new manufacturing plant in Mumbai to make generic cancer drugs

October 20, 2022: 3M Oral Care Introduces New Custom Matrix System That Makes Restorative Procedures More Affordable for Patients, More Predictable for Dentists.

Sep 14, 2021: Zimmer Biomet Announces Key Additions to "NewCo" Leadership Team; Transaction to Form New Independent, Publicly Traded Company On Track

FAQS

What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of dental caries across major regions in the future? What are the new trends and advancements in the dental caries market? Which product categories are expected to have the highest growth rate in the dental caries market? Which are the key factors driving the dental caries market? What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period be?

