The Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $85158.51 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period

51 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period. Our report on the food and beverage cold chain logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of frozen food, the need to reduce food wastage, and the growth of organized retail sector in APAC.



The food and beverage cold chain logistics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Meat and seafood

• Dairy and frozen desserts

• Fruits vegetables and beverages

• Bakery and confectionary



By Type

• Warehouse

• Transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of fuel cell-based forklifts in refrigerated warehousing to increase productivity and save space as one of the prime reasons driving the food and beverage cold chain logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of blockchain technology to improve traceability in cold chains and the use of IoT with cold chain logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food and beverage cold chain logistics market covers the following areas:

• Food and beverage cold chain logistics market sizing

• Food and beverage cold chain logistics market forecast

• Food and beverage cold chain logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food and beverage cold chain logistics market vendors that include Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Burris Logistics, Capstone Logistics LLC, Claus Sorensen AS, Coldco Logistics, ColdEX Ltd., Frigoscandia AB, Hanson Logistics Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kalypso, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Seafrigo Group, Stockhabo, Tippmann Group, TRENTON COLD STORAGE, and VersaCold Logistics Services. Also, the food and beverage cold chain logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



