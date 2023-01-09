Global Land Mobile Radio Market to Value US$ 25,097 Million By 2031 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the land mobile radio market has undergone significant changes. The industry trend is towards digitalization, with an increasing number of radios supporting digital voice and data communications. In addition, there is a move towards greater standardization and interoperability, with radios supporting multiple protocols and standards. The trend towards digitalization is driven by the need for improved voice quality and increased capacity. Digital radios offer these benefits over traditional analog radios. In addition, digital radios can support data communications, which is increasingly important in the modern world. The trend towards greater standardization and interoperability is driven by the need for better coordination between different agencies and organizations using land mobile radio systems.

North America is the largest market for land mobile radios, accounting for more than 40% of global revenues. Europe is the second-largest market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The public safety sector is the largest end-user of land mobile radios, accounting for more than 60% of global demand. The commercial sector is the second-largest end-user, followed by the government/military sector.

Land Mobile Radio Market is Undergoing Transition and Consolidation

The analysis of the global land mobile radio market indicates that the market is undergoing a period of transition and consolidation. The LMR industry is facing increased competition from other wireless technologies, such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE), which is being adopted by many public safety agencies. In addition, many LMR systems are aging and in need of replacement or upgrade. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a slower pace over the next seven years.

Despite these challenges, Astute Analytica believes that there are still opportunities for growth in the land mobile radio market. One key opportunity lies in the development of new applications and services that can take advantage of the unique capabilities of LMR networks. For example, there is potential for LMR systems to be used for machine-to-machine communication, such as for asset tracking and fleet management. In addition, new pricing models that offer customers more flexibility could help spur demand for LMR services.

Astute Analytica’s Survey Says Over 65% of Consumers are Happy with Existing Service Providers in Global Land Mobile Radio Market

The survey, conducted from July to September 2022, asked respondents about their organizations' adoption and plans for mobile radio technologies and services. Overall, Astute Analytica found that organizations are planning to increase their investment in mobile radio technologies and services over the next two years. In particular, 80% of respondents indicated that their organizations will either "definitely" or "probably" invest in mobile radio technologies and services over the next two years. This represents a significant increase from the 67% of respondents who indicated the same in 2014. The survey of the global land mobile radio market also asked respondents about their organizations' plans for specific mobile radio technologies and services. For example, nearly 53% of respondents indicated that their organizations will "definitely" or "probably" invest in Push-to-Talk (PTT) over the next two years, while just over one-third said the same for Location-Based Services (LBS).

The survey also found that two-way radios are becoming increasingly popular among businesses and organizations of all sizes. In fact, 43% of respondents said they currently use or are planning to purchase two-way radios in the next 12 months. This reflects a significant increase from 2021, when only 32% of respondents said they used or planned to purchase two-way radios. Finally, the survey found that the majority of mobile radio users are satisfied with their current service providers. In fact, 65% of respondents said they were satisfied with their current provider, up from 61% in 2021.

Our survey provides valuable insights into the current state of the mobile radio market and how it is likely to evolve over the next 9 years. Organizations that are planning to invest in mobile radio technologies and services should use this survey to benchmark their plans against those of their peers.

Top 5 Players in Land Mobile Radio Market to Generate Over 42% Market Revenue

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Triple C Communications, Inc., BK Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Anritsu, Leonardo USA, Tait Communications are top 5 players in the global land mobile radio market. They are collectively responsible for generating 42.1% market revenue.

Motorola is one of the leading players in the global land mobile radio market, according to Astute Analytica. The firm has a strong market share and is growing at a healthy rate. Our analysis shows that the company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Motorola offers a wide range of products and solutions for land mobile radio applications. The company's product portfolio includes two-way radios, dispatch consoles, base stations, repeaters, antennas, batteries, and accessories.

Apart from this, Motorola has a strong R&D capability and invests heavily in new product development. The company has launched several new products in the past few years, including the MOTOTRBO line of digital two-way radios. Motorola is committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions to its customers. The company has a global team of sales, marketing, and technical support personnel to serve its customers around the global land mobile radio market. Recently in January 2022, it launched MOTOTRBO XPR 7000e series. The product is capable enough to replace company’s entire product portfolio and cater to the all-business segment at the same time.

The company has achieved this growth through a focus on innovation and customer service. For example, Motorola has developed new products such as the MOTOTRBO digital radio platform and its P25 public safety radios. In addition, Motorola has invested heavily in customer service and support, providing customers with 24/7 access to technical support and training. Motorola's strong position in the LMR market is expected to continue in the future. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for digital radio products and services. Motorola's focus on innovation and customer service is expected to continue to drive growth in the company's LMR business.

Trend Analysis of Global Land Mobile Radio Market

The land mobile radio market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and applications being developed all the time. This can make it difficult to keep up with the latest trends and developments, but doing so is essential for businesses operating in this space.

One of the biggest trends in the land mobile radio industry at the moment is the move towards digital systems. This is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for data services and the need for better system resilience. Digital systems also offer a number of advantages over traditional analogue systems, including improved performance and increased capacity.

Another key trend in the land mobile radio market is the increasing use of software-defined radios (SDRs). SDRs offer a number of benefits over traditional hardware-based radios, including greater flexibility and easier upgrades. As more manufacturers develop SDRs that are compatible with existing systems, we expect to see this trend continue to grow.

Finally, we are also seeing an increase in the use of cloud-based solutions in the land mobile radio market. Cloud-based solutions offer a number of advantages over on-premise systems, including reduced costs and increased flexibility. We expect this trend to continue as businesses look for ways to improve their operational efficiency.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Anritsu

BK Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

CODAN Limited

Harris Corporation

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Icom

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Leonardo USA

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Sepura Limited

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Tait Communications

Thales Group

Triple C Communications, Inc.

Other prominent players

