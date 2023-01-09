Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (A1ATD) Treatment Market to Reach US$ 10 Billion by 2033; Growing at an Impressive 12.8% CAGR – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market to augment at a 12.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By the end of the said assessm ent period, a valuation of US$ 10 Billion is expected for the market.



Technological improvements, increased R&D spending, and the increasing prevalence of target illnesses are the primary drivers driving market growth.

Research and development (R&D) investments are also predicted to have a substantial impact on the industry. Several firms are attempting to construct a transformative portfolio through in-house capabilities and expanding those skills through strategic alliances, growth of R&D operations, and prospective licensing, merger, and acquisition activities.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16288



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI projects the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market to expand at a 12.8% value CAGR by 2033

The global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market is estimated at a market value of US$ 3 Billion

The global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 10 Billion

As per Future Market Insights, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% in the assessment period 2023-2033.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the assessment period 2023-2033.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% in the assessment period 2023-2033.

“Within North America, the United States has dominated the market. The rising number of government funding, developments in gene therapy research and development, and the rising penetration of target illnesses are the primary drivers driving the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market expansion,” says an analyst at FMI

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16288

Market Competition

To address the present patient pool's requests and counter the therapeutic market's unmet needs, drug developers are increasingly moving their focus to alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Many novel medicines are being developed by several businesses, including ARO-AAT (Arrowhead Pharmaceutical), Alvelestat (Mereo Biopharma), and Inhaled AAT (Kamada).

ARO-AAT (Arrowhead Pharmaceutical) is a second-generation subcutaneously given drug that lowers hepatic synthesis of the mutant AAT protein by knocking down the alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) gene transcript. The business is now undertaking Phase II clinical studies to assess the drug's safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic impact in AATD patients. Key players in the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (A1ATD) market are:

Pfizer

Baxter

AstraZeneca

Grifols

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

BoehringerIngelheim

Kamada Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline

CSL Behring

LFB Biomedicaments

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Kamada Ltd., a vertically integrated global biopharmaceutical company focused on specialty plasma-derived therapeutics, announced that it has been awarded a three-year extension of an existing tender from the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for the supply of four IgG products, CYTOGAM®, HEPAGAM®, VARIZIG®, and WINRHO® SDF, for an estimated total value of $22 million. This award ensures that such items will continue to be sold on the Canadian market. Kamada purchased the four commercial medications, which have been licence by Health Canada and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in November 2021.



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (A1ATD) market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Augmentation Therapy, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids and Oxygen Therapy), of Application (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Pharmacies), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Request Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-16288

Key Segments Profiled in the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

By Application:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies



Table of Content

Executive Summary



1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview



2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Market Background



3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/alpha-1-antitrypsin-deficiency-market

About the Healthcare at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape:

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Treatment Market Size: The global chronic smell and flavour loss treatment market is currently valued at US$ 3146 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 5850.2 Million by 2033.

Disposable EEG Electrode Market Trends: A newly released Disposable EEG Electrode Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of the Disposable EEG Electrode Market in 2022 were held at US$ 782 Mn. With a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023 – 2033

Thrombocytopenia Treatment Market Growth: During the projected period from 2023-2033, the global market for thrombocytopenia treatment is conjectured to surge at a CAGR of 5.2%. In 2033

Central Pain Syndrome Management Market Outlook: The global central pain syndrome management market garnered a market value of US$ 60 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 100 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market Forecast: A newly released Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market analysis report by Future Market Insights reveals that revenue through the Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market in 2022 was held at US$ 25.7 Bn. With a CAGR of 5.7% during 2023 - 2033

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com