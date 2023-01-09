The Global Amino Acid Market is forecast to grow by $11618.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amino Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816762/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the amino acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for use in sports supplements, increasing investments in expanding production facilities, and increasing health consciousness among people.



The amino acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Animal feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and beverages



By Type

• Plant based

• Animal based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing acquisitions and joint ventures as one of the prime reasons driving the amino acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of amino acids as animal feed additives and expanding application of amino acids in skincare products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the amino acid market covers the following areas:

• Amino acid market sizing

• Amino acid market forecast

• Amino acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amino acid market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amino GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aushadh Agri Science Pvt. Ltd., Bachem AG, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Kaneka Eurogentec SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novasep Holding SAS, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the amino acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________