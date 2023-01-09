Optical Lens Market Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2022-2029 Segmented by Type, By End User, and By Region

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Optical Lens Market.

The global Optical Lens Market is projected to reach USD 27,451 Million by 2029 from USD 14,438 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029.

Optical Lens Market Overview

A transparent optical component used to converge or diverge light emitted from a peripheral object is known as an optical lens . The light rays that are transmitted form a real or virtual image of the object.

By providing better optical performance, aesthetics, and comfort, optical lenses improve the object's efficiency and accuracy. Microscopy, contact lenses, binocular imaging, laser processing, and other applications make extensive use of them. Optic lenses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, ranging from spherical, achromatic, objective, meniscus, and aspheric to cylindrical, depending on the application.

Acrylate, Silicone Hydrogel, Fluoro-silicone Hydrogel, and PMMA are used to make them. Optical lenses are used in a variety of applications, including mobile phones and microscopes. Optical lenses are used in industries such as life sciences, imaging, industrial, and defense.

Report Attributes Details Optical Lens Market Size (2020) US$ 14,438 Million Projected Market Value (2029) US$ 27,451 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029) 7.4% CAGR Market Share of Optical Lens Market 39% North America Key Companies Profiled The major players operating in the global optical lens industry include Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Nikon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Cosina Co., Ltd., Meade Instruments Corp., Thorlabs Inc., MENICON CO., LTD.

Optical Lens Market Segmentation Insights

By Type

Converging: A converging lens is called a convex lens

Diverging: A diverging lens is called a concave lens.

Due to a wide range of applications such as phones, eyeglasses, and binoculars, the diverging lens segment held the largest market share in 2019. Binocular and telescope dealers place concave lenses in and before eye parts so that the user can see images more clearly.

By Application

Microscopy

Laser Processing

Imaging

Ophthalmic

By End Use

Healthcare

Life Sciences

Defense

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Others

Due to the wide range of applications, the healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2019. The medical technology industry has come a long way. People are more aware of their health and live longer lives. The newly developed cutting-edge optics aid in the prevention, detection, and treatment of disease at an early stage.

Optical Lens Market Regional Insights

In 2022, China will lead the Asia Pacific optical lens market. The country manufactures a large number of optical lenses. The cheapest lens on the market is Chinese. As a result, the availability of low-cost lenses is the primary factor driving the Chinese market. Yudi Optics and Phenix Optical are the market leaders in China.

North America is expected to lead the global optical lens market in the coming years. The market in the area is expected to expand moderately over the forecast period. By 2022, the United States would control a sizable portion of the North American market.

In 2022, Germany held a sizable share of the European optical lens market. The country's eyeglass market is driven by a large consumer base. Given that Germany and France's markets are already mostly saturated, the U.K. The market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. During the forecast period, Spain and Italy would account for roughly one-fifth of the European lens market. Consumers' widespread use of eyeglasses drives the market in these countries.

Key Industry Players

Leading players in the market are Largan Precision (Taiwan), Canon (Japan), Sunny Optical (China), GSEO (U.K.), Kinko (Taiwan), Hoya (Japan), AOET (Taiwan), Asia Optical (Taiwan), Tamron (Japan), Phenix Optical (China), Lida Optical (China), Nikon (Japan), Kinik (Japan), Yudi Optics (China), ML Optic (China), Schott (Germany), Lensel Optics (India), Edmund Optics (U.S.), Thorlabs (U.S.), Esco Optics (U.S.), Ross Optical (U.S.), Knight Optical (U.K.)

November 29, 2022: TAMRON announces TAMRON Lens Utility Mobile™ for Android™ 1 OS; users can tune lens features in the field via a smartphone

TAMRON announces TAMRON Lens Utility Mobile™ for Android™ 1 OS; users can tune lens features in the field via a smartphone July 28, 2022 , Saitama announces the development of the versatile 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VDX (Model A067), a next-level ultra-telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

, Saitama announces the development of the versatile 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VDX (Model A067), a next-level ultra-telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. August 23, 2022: ZEISS launches ClearView Finished Single Vision lenses

ZEISS launches ClearView Finished Single Vision lenses March 31, 2022 : ZEISS Introduces the Next Generation of Photochromic Lenses.ZEISS PhotoFusion X is the new and improved generation of photochromic lenses based on an entirely new photochromic system. With this relaunch, the transition speed is significantly improved. In addition, comprehensive blue light protection both in- and outdoors is provided by a new base lens material.

: ZEISS Introduces the Next Generation of Photochromic Lenses.ZEISS PhotoFusion X is the new and improved generation of photochromic lenses based on an entirely new photochromic system. With this relaunch, the transition speed is significantly improved. In addition, comprehensive blue light protection both in- and outdoors is provided by a new base lens material. Nov. 02, 2022: FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the new FUJINON XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR lens (XF30mmF2.8 Macro), a standard prime lens with a focal length of 30mm (equivalent to 46mm in the 35mm film format).

