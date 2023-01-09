The Global Industrial Automation Software Market is forecast to grow by $5,249.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153836/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial automation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to reduce overall operational expenses, the emergence of automation software solutions on the cloud, and increasing plant complexities.



The industrial automation software market is segmented as below:

By Product

• SCADA software

• MES

• DCS software

• HMI software

• PLC software



By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of PLM and ERP in industrial automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing need for open platform architecture for automation software and horizontal integration by automation solution providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial automation software market covers the following areas:

• Industrial automation software market sizing

• Industrial automation software market forecast

• Industrial automation software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Baosteel Group Corp., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parsec Automation Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Oracle Corp. Also, the industrial automation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



