IoT in Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 136.83 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 22.1% CAGR

Pune, India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT in Manufacturing Market size was valued USD 27.76 billion in 2018. The global market size is projected to reach USD 136.83billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “IoT in Manufacturing Market, 2021-2029.”

The Internet of Things (Iot) In Manufacturing Market is anticipated to gain traction from their ability to provide the organizations with comprehensive visions to examine complexities that often arise at the intermediate points of manufacturing processes. IoT solutions are also capable of developing real-time adjustments for the manufacturers.





Request Sample PDF of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-things-iot-in-manufacturing-market-101677





Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the IoT in manufacturing market. They are as follows:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SOFTWARE AG

Zebra Technologies

Hitachi Ltd.

Other key market players

Highlights of This Report:

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics.

Elaborate information about the competitive landscape.

Profiles of all the reputed companies present in the market and the strategies adopted by them to increase sales.

Insights into the segments and regions in the market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The rapid spread of the coronavirus infection has impacted the manufacturing sector severely since December 2019. But, with the help of the government, we will be able to come out of this difficult situation. Our specially curated reports will help you to select the right strategy to take your business to a whole new level even during the current scenario.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-terms effects of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/internet-of-things-iot-in-manufacturing-market-101677





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Boost Growth

The rising adoption of novel technologies, such as artificial intelligence- (AI) based smart robots and industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry is set to contribute to the IoT in manufacturing market growth. These are aiding the manufacturers in enhancing reliability and quality, as well as lowering the overall manufacturing cost. Prominent companies are presently aiming to engage in mergers and acquisitions to get hold of more opportunities by using IoT in manufacturing.

Moreover, the ongoing developments in the prominent field of industry 4.0 are expected to drive the market growth in the near future. The industry giants are investing hefty amounts of money in the creation and implementation of IoT in manufacturing processes.

Segment:

Predictive Maintenance Segment to Dominate in the Coming Years

In terms of application, the market is divided into emergency & incident management, real-time workforce tracking & management, logistics & supply chain management, asset tracking & management, and predictive maintenance. Out of these, the emergency & incident management segment procured 20.1% IoT in manufacturing market share in 2018. The predictive maintenance segment is likely to dominate the market by gaining the largest share owing to its dependence on the valuable information and insights that are achieved by the persistent equipment condition monitoring systems.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-things-iot-in-manufacturing-market-101677





Regional Analysis:

Increasing Number of Start-ups to Drive Growth in North America

Regionally, North America held USD 12.25 billion in terms of revenue in 2018 on account of the increasing adoption of state-of-the-art technologies, namely, 5G network, DevOps (software development (Dev) and information-technology operations (Ops)), big data, and machine learning. Also, the rising number of emerging start-up companies in this region would boost growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to show the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to the expansion of the manufacturing and automotive sectors. Besides, the higher demand for IoT solutions for unique automation processes would augment growth in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing engagement of key companies in mergers and acquisitions with the other enterprises would affect the market positively.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Platform Device Management Application Management Network Management Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Software & Services Software Solution Data Management Streaming Analytics Smart Surveillance Remote Monitoring Network Band Management Services Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application Predictive Maintenance Asset Tracking and Management Logistics and Supply Chain Management Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management Emergency and Incident Management Others (Business Process Optimization, Business Communication, among others) Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







Request for Customization- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/internet-of-things-iot-in-manufacturing-market-101677





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Strengthen Position

The market houses a large number of companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge. To do so, they are engaging in strategic collaborations or partnerships for developing technologically advanced IoT solutions. Below is one of the key industry developments:July 2018: Microsoft broadened its partnership with GE. The latter revealed its plan to standardize its Predix solutions by integrating it with Microsoft Azure’s cloud capabilities. It would consist of Azure Data Analytics and Azure IoT. Both companies will soon start co-selling and delivering their end-users high-quality IoT solutions.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com