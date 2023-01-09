The Global Healthcare Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $56.67 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251808/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased worldwide consumption of drugs, increased use of disposable medical products, and increased demand for parenteral containers.



The healthcare packaging market is segmented as below:

By Packaging

• Primary packaging

• Secondary packaging



By Product Type

• Bottles

• Blisters

• Vials

• Pouches

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies smart healthcare packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, sustainable packaging and personalized healthcare packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare packaging market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare packaging market sizing

• Healthcare packaging market forecast

• Healthcare packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare packaging market vendors that include 3M Co., Airnov Inc., Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Placon Corp., Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co. Also, the healthcare packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________