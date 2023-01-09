Gear Patrol Names Mikra’s CELLF as One of 12 Most Interesting Nutrition Products and Supplements of 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its wellness and nutraceutical subsidiary, Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), had its first product, CELLF, honored as one of the “most interesting nutrition products and supplements of 2022” in a recent article on GearPatrol.com.



CELLF is a novel cellular therapeutic compound that targets systemic fatigue, particularly in individuals over the age of 30. Gear Patrol noted that “the effects (of CELLF) can be recognized rather quickly over routine use,” and added “If you’re looking for an innovative way to repair your cells for the sake of improved cognitive function, boosted energy, better sleep and more, this is the nutritional add-on for you.”

“It’s an honor for CELLF to be recognized by Gear Patrol, one of the definitive buying guides for today’s generation of consumers, and which should help create even greater awareness for Mikra and our expanding offering of nutraceutical products,” commented Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra and COO of Lifeist. “We recently introduced our second major product, RESCUE, a 100% naturally derived and rapid-acting digestive aid, and we are advancing a new and improved formulation of CELLF to bolster already encouraging market reception. Our team is heavily immersed in research and development to expand our product roadmap in meaningful and unique ways, and as we look into 2023, we expect to not only further add to our portfolio but also broaden retail and online distribution.”

Added Meni Morim, Lifeist CEO, "Product innovation and brand strength are two key metrics for Mikra as we look for it to become another growth engine for Lifeist this year, culminating in our evolution to a wellness-first company. Mikra's continued progress and emerging opportunities gives me confidence that this transition is well underway."

CELLF is available for purchase at www.wearemikra.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

