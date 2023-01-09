LifeSci Capital Appoints Healthcare Finance Veteran Brian Coleman as Head of Global Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Capital, a boutique investment bank focused solely on emerging Life Science and Healthcare companies, today announced the appointment of Brian Coleman as Head of Global Capital Markets. In addition, Mr. Coleman has been appointed as Partner at LifeSci Consulting, a global strategy consulting and transaction advisory firm business operating within the LifeSci Partners organization.



“A key factor in the success of LifeSci Capital over the past 10 years has been our ability to attract leaders in healthcare finance who have the industry knowledge, experience and relationships to enhance our capabilities and drive value for our clients,” said Mike Rice, Co-founder of LifeSci Capital. “Brian has shown a consistent ability throughout his career to advise both emerging and established life sciences companies on their financing requirements and provide solutions to help them successfully execute their strategies. I am confident that his extensive experience in the healthcare space will result in continued success for our businesses and the clients they serve.”

Mr. Coleman commented, “I was attracted to the LifeSci Partners platform by the opportunity to be part of a fast-growing firm with deep expertise in healthcare and a shared commitment to its clients. I am particularly impressed by the platform’s broad and differentiated offerings that uniquely position it to provide high value service across multiple verticals. I look forward to contributing to the further growth of the business and to helping our clients achieve their financial and strategic goals.”

Mr. Coleman has more than 25 years of experience in capital markets and equity sales. From 2018 to 2022, he was Global Head of Capital Markets and Sales at Locust Walk Partners and was responsible for sourcing and leading financing assignments for biopharma, digital health, and medtech companies from Series A to Crossover. Prior to Locus Walk, Mr. Coleman spent over 10 years at Jefferies in New York where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of U.S. Equity Sales. At Jefferies, he was responsible for executing more than 600 public financings, managing multiple sales teams covering more than 2,000 institutional accounts. Mr. Coleman also managed the corporate access and product management teams at Jefferies. Prior to Jefferies, he was Managing Director at Bank of America. Earlier in his career, Mr. Coleman held senior roles at JP Morgan and Lehman Brothers.

About LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital is a full service investment bank that provides financial and strategic advisory services, institutional outreach and research to leading life sciences companies. Our team of investment bankers has decades of experience at bulge bracket and specialty investment banks. Our highly regarded team of analysts generates differentiated, proprietary research and covers companies across all major therapeutic areas.

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners' mission is to solve the most significant challenges faced by Life Science companies at each stage of their life-cycle, from inception to maturity. The nine business verticals within the LifeSci platform collectively provide companies with the resources and experience they need to realize the full potential of their scientific innovation, driving long-term value for shareholders and patients. We believe that by combining cross-disciplinary subject matter expertise under one roof and leveraging relationships across all influential industry stakeholders, we can harness the power of our platform to provide greater value for our clients. Our global presence includes New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Zurich, Paris and Tel-Aviv.

