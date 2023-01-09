SurgeTrader Voted the 2022 Best Prop Trading Firm

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-based proprietary trading firm SurgeTrader is proud to announce that it has been named the Best Prop Trading Firm, after a worldwide vote commissioned by Traders Union.

Established in 2010, Traders Union provides unbiased reviews of international forex vendors and provides valuable content about the global trading and investment industry. Each year, the company commissions the Traders Union Awards, a month-long worldwide vote by over 200,000 traders and visitors, assessing the best vendors for market traders in more than 30 categories.

The Best Prop Firm category assesses companies like SurgeTrader that provide funded trader programs to retail traders across the globe. The SurgeTrader program supports traders with access to the firm's capital — and buying power up to $20 million. The funding program provides the opportunity to accelerate traders' profits, where traders keep up to 90% of the profits upon successfully graduating to a live funded trading account.

Founder Jana Seaman states, "Everything we do here at SurgeTrader is aimed at giving traders all over the world the opportunity to live their best life. Often, all a profitable trader needs is access to capital, and we're happy to provide traders with that opportunity."

SurgeTrader does things a bit differently from other prop firms, and this award certainly acts as a testament to those differentiators. For one, SurgeTrader built their funded trader program as a one-step process with simple rules and no time limits — a stark difference from others that often feature complex trading rules and stringent time restrictions. And secondly, the community SurgeTrader has built is spearheaded by the best trader support in the business. The breadth of customer service goes above and beyond competitors. Traders can speak to a live person and ask questions by phone, chat or email, nearly around the clock.

The entire SurgeTrader team is both proud and humbled to have received nearly twice as many votes as its nearest competitor. When asked about the award, Jana Seaman comments, "We're honored to be recognized as the top prop firm. What makes the award most meaningful to us is that, through the voting process, it really represents the voice of the traders and their experiences with us. We thank each and every one of our traders for choosing to partner with us."

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader-funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $20 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, check out the SurgeTrader website here.

