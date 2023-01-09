BioCryst Announces Preliminary Full Year 2022 ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) Net Revenue and Provides Full Year 2023 ORLADEYO Net Revenue Guidance

—ORLADEYO preliminary 2022 full year net revenue of $251.6 million (+105 percent y-o-y)—



—ORLADEYO net revenue expected to be no less than $320 million in 2023—

—Company expects ORLADEYO peak sales of $1 billion—

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced preliminary, unaudited ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) net revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and provided guidance for full year 2023 ORLADEYO net revenue and expected peak ORLADEYO sales.

“In our second year on the market we more than doubled our first year ORLADEYO sales and are more than a quarter of the way towards $1 billion in peak sales. This continues to be an exceptional launch of an oral rare disease drug and we expect this success to continue creating real value for patients and for shareholders this year and for many years to come,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst.

Preliminary, unaudited ORLADEYO net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $70.7 million (+53 percent y-o-y). Preliminary, unaudited ORLADEYO net revenue for full year 2022 was $251.6 million (+105 percent y-o-y).

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 ORLADEYO Revenue Dynamics

“The number of patients on therapy at the end of 2022 was in-line with our expectations as patients continued to switch to ORLADEYO in the fourth quarter. Revenue in the quarter lagged our expectations slightly as we saw fewer paid product shipments based on seasonal factors and lower conversion from free to paid product than expected. We see continued growth in 2023 in the U.S. and around the world as we advance toward $1 billion in peak ORLADEYO sales,” said Charlie Gayer, chief commercial officer of BioCryst.

2023 Financial Outlook

The company expects full year 2023 global net ORLADEYO revenue to be no less than $320 million. As in 2022, due to the seasonal impact of managed care reauthorizations in the first quarter of the year, the company expects revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to be similar to revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Presentation Tomorrow at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. ET, the company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Links to a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at https://www.biocryst.com/.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and many global markets. BioCryst has active programs to develop oral medicines for multiple targets across the complement system, including BCX10013, an oral Factor D inhibitor in clinical development. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding preliminary, unaudited net revenue results and future results, performance or achievements.

