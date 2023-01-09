Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.90% & is Expected to cross USD 136.64 Billion by year 2030 | Data by Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market is expected to at a CAGR of 38.90% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 9.86 Billion in 2022, would rocket up to USD 136.64 Billion by 2030. Cannabidiol comes from hemp or cannabis, but it can also be made from hemp because it already has a lot of CBD in it. People often mix up this product with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which comes from the same plant but makes you high. Among other things, it can help treat anxiety, stop seizures, reduce inflammation, and ease pain. As more cosmetics, food, and drug companies start to use it, the market is changing faster. As more people find out what the product can do for them, the market has a lot of room to grow.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In January 2021, Nano Hydrate unveiled product marketing services utilizing advanced technology to provide natural healing through branding services for pharmaceutical-grade Cannabidiol (CBD). Additionally, Nano Hydrate aimed to create a partnership program that would expand options for cannabis-infused beverages into the cannabis industry while introducing established brands to the market for niche CBD products .

Nano Hydrate unveiled product marketing services utilizing advanced technology to provide natural healing through branding services for pharmaceutical-grade Cannabidiol (CBD). Additionally, Nano Hydrate aimed to create a partnership program that would expand options for cannabis-infused beverages into the cannabis industry while introducing established brands to the market for niche CBD products In January 2021, Next leaf received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a process to create solvent-free cannabis concentrate, adding to the company's dynamic and growing US patent portfolio.

In 2021, the marijuana segment made up more than 50.0% of the market's revenue. More and more people are using refined CBD products, and marijuana and products made from it are becoming legal for medical uses. The high potency of cannabidiol made from marijuana is also a key factor in the growth of the segment.

During the forecast period, the cosmetics industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.80%. Since hemp-derived oil has been shown to unclog pores, calm inflammation, and hydrate, it is being used more and more in the cosmetics industry, such as in CBD oil-infused cosmetics. This is because hemp is becoming more legal and more research is being done on CBD.

Regional Outlook:

In 2020, North America had the biggest share of the cannabidiol market, which was worth $1276.7 million. Over the past few years, countries like the US and Canada have started to relax their laws on cannabidiol products, which has made them more popular with people. People who buy things are always changing, and CBD is now in a lot of different things like food, medicine, and beauty products. People of all ages and genders are likely to spend more on goods because they want them more.

Because people are buying more non-tobacco products, sales of tobacco products, especially cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and edible products, are picking up a lot of steam in Europe. In North America, where demand for these products is growing, there will probably be a lot of competition in the next few years.

A big part of the market is in the Asia-Pacific region, where countries like China, Japan, and India are building up their markets for these products. Cannabidiol is becoming more legal and accepted as an ingredient in a wide range of products. This could give several companies new business opportunities. For example, in 2019, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise cannabis for medical and research purposes. It also made it legal to make clothes, fabrics, and other things out of hemp. Market growth is mostly caused by how well manufacturers know their customers and how well they market their products.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/5462

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 38.90% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$ 9.86 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 136.64 Billion By Type Hemp-derived, Marijuana-derived, Other By Applications Pharmaceuticals, Food, Cosmetics, Others By Distribution Channel Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2C, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail, Others By Companies Aphria Inc. (Canada), Folium Biosciences (US), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (US), Green Roads of Florida, LLC (US), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (US), ENDOCA (Netherlands), CBD American Shaman (US), CV Sciences, Inc. (US), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (US) Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

CBD products are becoming more popular because of the fast growth of therapies, medicines, and other consumer products made from cannabis, as well as their positive effects on health. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saw that CBD could offer a number of potential benefits and that it could be used in a wide range of food and non-food products.

Market Opportunity:

Growth and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry

Growing Demand for Hemp-Based Personal Care Products

Growing R&D opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Aphria Inc. (Canada), Folium Biosciences (US), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (US), Green Roads of Florida, LLC (US), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (US), ENDOCA (Netherlands), CBD American Shaman (US), CV Sciences, Inc. (US), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (US), Canopy Growth Corporation (US), Aurora Cannabis (US), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (US), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (US), Kazmira LLC (US), HempLife Today (US), Pharmahemp (Slovenia), Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation (Canada), Absolute Terps (US), NuLeaf Naturals (US), Emblem Cannabis (Canada), And Others.

By Types:

Hemp-derived

Marijuana-derived

Others

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages Gummies Chewing Gums Chocolate bars Candies Beverages Dairy Products Bakery Products Snacks

Cosmetics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Industrial Chocolate Market - The Global Industrial Chocolate Market Was Valued At USD 7.5 Billion In 2021 And Is Projected To Reach USD 10.79 Billion By 2029, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.65% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2029. Europe is the leader in the industrial chocolate market because more people want dark chocolate, more products are sold in stores, more attention is paid to texture for multi-sensory experiences, and people's incomes are going up in the region.

- The Global Industrial Chocolate Market Was Valued At USD 7.5 Billion In 2021 And Is Projected To Reach USD 10.79 Billion By 2029, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.65% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2029. Europe is the leader in the industrial chocolate market because more people want dark chocolate, more products are sold in stores, more attention is paid to texture for multi-sensory experiences, and people's incomes are going up in the region. Makeup/Cosmetics Market - The Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 287.94 Billion In 2022 To USD 415.29 Billion In 2029, At A CAGR Of 5.0% During The Forecast Period 2022-2029. The North American market is growing, which is a good sign. This is because people are getting better jobs and making more money, and they are also buying more luxury and high-end products.

- The Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 287.94 Billion In 2022 To USD 415.29 Billion In 2029, At A CAGR Of 5.0% During The Forecast Period 2022-2029. The North American market is growing, which is a good sign. This is because people are getting better jobs and making more money, and they are also buying more luxury and high-end products. Chewing Gum Base Market - The Chewing Gum Base Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.0% During The Forecast Period (2022-2030). Europe is likely to have a big share of the market because people are moving toward healthier snacks with less sugar.

- The Chewing Gum Base Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.0% During The Forecast Period (2022-2030). Europe is likely to have a big share of the market because people are moving toward healthier snacks with less sugar. Natural & Organic Makeup Market - The Global Natural And Organic Cosmetics Market Is Projected To Grow At A Significant Rate Of 9.76% From 2022 To 2030 To Reach A Market Value Of USD 33.04 Billion By 2030. In terms of revenue share, North America has the largest market for natural and organic cosmetics around the world.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com