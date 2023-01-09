The Global Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market is forecast to grow by $4077.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.84% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250926/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive lead-acid battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing electronic applications in passenger car, rise in sales of EVs, which is increasing demand for automotive batteries, and the convenience of online purchase of automotive products such as lead-acid battery.



The automotive lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aftermarket

• OEM



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the legislative support for battery recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in automotive battery technology and rising adoption of mild hybrid vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive lead-acid battery market covers the following areas:

• Automotive lead-acid battery market sizing

• Automotive lead-acid battery market forecast

• Automotive lead-acid battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive lead-acid battery market vendors that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, Banner GmbH, C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive lead-acid battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250926/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________