The Global Refractory Materials Market is forecast to grow by $6.55 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the refractory materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing production capacity developments in the steel industry, increase in demand for steel from end-user industries, and increase in R&D activities by vendors.



The refractory materials market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Iron and steel

• Non-metallic materials

• Non-ferrous metals

• Others



By Type

• Shaped

• Monolithic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift of refractories type from shaped to monolithic as one of the prime reasons driving the refractory materials market growth during the next few years. Also, surging demand for refractories materials from oil and gas industry and the introduction of innovative products and eco-refractories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the refractory materials market covers the following areas:

• Refractory materials market sizing

• Refractory materials market forecast

• Refractory materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refractory materials market vendors that include Alsey Refractories Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Imerys S.A., INTOCAST AG, KAEFER SE and Co. KG, Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, POSCO, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., and Vesuvius Plc. Also, the refractory materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

