Global 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Regenerative Medicines Bolsters Sector

Global 3D Bioprinting market will reach $6,760.5 million by 2031, growing by 19.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) due to the aging population, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines/cancer therapeutics/stem cell solutions, the rising governments and private funding, and the technological advancements such as the development of AI and organ-on-a-chip.
This 186-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D Bioprinting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D Bioprinting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- 3D Bioprinters
- Bioinks
- Natural Bioinks
- Hybrid Bioinks
- Synthetic Bioinks
Based on Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Living Cells
- Hydrogels
- Extracellular Matrices
- Other Material Types
By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Inkjet 3D Bioprinting
- Laser-assisted Bioprinting
- Magnetic 3D Bioprinting
- Microextrusion Bioprinting
- Other Technologies
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Research Application
- Drug Research
- Regenerative Medicine
- 3D Cell Culture
Clinical Application
- Skin
- Bone and Cartilage
- Blood Vessels
- Other Clinical Applications
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Research Organization & Academic Institutes
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Selected Key Players:
- 3D Bio-printing Solutions
- 3D Systems Inc.
- 3DBio Therapeutics
- Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC (ASI)
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
- Bico Group AB
- Brinter
- Cellink AB
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
- Cyfuse Biomedical K. K.
- Digilab Inc.
- EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)
- Foldink Life Science Technologies
- GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH
- Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.
- Nano3D Biosciences Inc.
- Organovo Holdings Inc
- Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Poietis
- Precise Bio
- Prellis Biologics
- Regemat 3D S.L.
- RegenHU SA
- Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Part of Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.)
- ROKIT Healthcare, INC.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- TeVido BioDevices, Inc.
- Vivax Bio, LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Material
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
