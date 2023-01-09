Global 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Regenerative Medicines Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2021-2031 by Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Bioprinting market will reach $6,760.5 million by 2031, growing by 19.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) due to the aging population, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines/cancer therapeutics/stem cell solutions, the rising governments and private funding, and the technological advancements such as the development of AI and organ-on-a-chip.



This 186-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D Bioprinting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D Bioprinting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

3D Bioprinters

Bioinks

Natural Bioinks

Hybrid Bioinks

Synthetic Bioinks

Based on Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Other Material Types

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion Bioprinting

Other Technologies

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research Application

Drug Research

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture

Clinical Application

Skin

Bone and Cartilage

Blood Vessels

Other Clinical Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research Organization & Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players:

3D Bio-printing Solutions

3D Systems Inc.

3DBio Therapeutics

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC (ASI)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Bico Group AB

Brinter

Cellink AB

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K. K.

Digilab Inc.

EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)

Foldink Life Science Technologies

GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH

Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.

Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc

Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Poietis

Precise Bio

Prellis Biologics

Regemat 3D S.L.

RegenHU SA

Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Part of Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.)

ROKIT Healthcare, INC.

Stratasys Ltd.

TeVido BioDevices, Inc.

Vivax Bio, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Material



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

