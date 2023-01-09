Health-ISAC Introduces New Logo and Branding

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health-ISAC, a nonprofit, member driven organization, has unveiled a new logo and branding scheme to reflect its commitment to ensuring the strength and perseverance of the health sector in the face of both cyber and physical threats.

The new logo demonstrates the key role Health-ISAC has in the global security community, which includes the collaboration between 8,000 security professionals in its global network, key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, and external partners.

The logo features three key brand elements:

A globe crisscrossed with connected grid lines , representing the value of connecting diverse healthcare organizations and security professionals worldwide and empowering trusted relationships. The ability to share real-time intelligence and best practices helps members protect their organizations, the healthcare ecosystem and, ultimately, patients.

, representing the value of connecting diverse healthcare organizations and security professionals worldwide and empowering trusted relationships. The ability to share real-time intelligence and best practices helps members protect their organizations, the healthcare ecosystem and, ultimately, patients. An EKG line representing Health-ISAC's focus on improving health and saving lives by anticipating, analyzing and overcoming cyber and physical security threats. Health-ISAC is the pulse of the sharing community.

representing Health-ISAC's focus on improving health and saving lives by anticipating, analyzing and overcoming cyber and physical security threats. Health-ISAC is the pulse of the sharing community. The tagline "Collaborating for Resilience in Healthcare," expressing Health-ISAC's mission to strengthen operational resilience by sharing timely, actionable, and relevant information in a trusted, collaborative environment.

"Our newly refreshed brand dynamically highlights that through connection, we are better and stronger together," said Denise Anderson, President and CEO, Health-ISAC. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen the ability of our members to ensure their organizations, the health sector and ultimately, patients, remain resilient against the multiple threats they face every single day."

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day.

Contact Information:

Julia Annaloro

Marketing and Communications Associate

jannaloro@h-isac.org

+1-321-593-1470



Related Images











Image 1: Health-ISAC logo





Collaborating for Resilience in Healthcare









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment