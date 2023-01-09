The Global Power Tool Accessories Market is forecast to grow by $758.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Tool Accessories Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483624/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the power tool accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in sales of passenger cars, growth of fabricated metal products, and rise in construction activities in emerging nations in APAC.



The power tool accessories market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Professional

• Consumer



By Type

• Drill bits

• Screwdriver bits

• Router bits

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased integration of internet of things (IoT) in manufacturing processes as one of the prime reasons driving the power tool accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in EV sales and an increase in demand for commercial aircraft will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the power tool accessories market covers the following areas:

• Power tool accessories market sizing

• Power tool accessories market forecast

• Power tool accessories market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tool accessories market vendors that include ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, Bahco, Baker Hughes Co., Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International, Emerson Electric Co, Festool GmbH, Halliburton Co., Hilti Corp., KKR and Co. Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., KYOCERA corp., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap on Tools Pvt. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Tools4Trade. Also, the power tool accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



