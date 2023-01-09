At a CAGR of 4.2%, the Expansion Valves Market Shows a Positive Growth Outlook through 2033 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expansion valves market is projected to total US$ 17.4 Billion in 2033 from US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.2%. Expansion Valves are widely used in refrigeration and air conditioning systems to modulate the flow of refrigerants. This facilitates precise control of superheating and promotes compressor efficiency. This aids in compressor safety and prolongs service life by preventing leakage of refrigerants. Global warming and rapid urbanization, have prompted the rapid adoption of air conditioning systems.



Diverse applications across industries such as the cold storage industry, construction, and tourism are key market drivers. As residential and commercial construction standards improve, consumers are developing a penchant for electronic expansion valves over thermal expansion valves.

Download sample of this strategic report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4681

Construction Industry Application Projected to Rise

Commercial spaces are finding wide applications for advanced air conditioning systems. There is high demand for cooling systems embedded with air purification filters and investors. Expansion valve manufacturers have to cater to rapidly evolving consumer preferences.

In retail facilities, maintaining temperature is critical to preserving sophisticated equipment and perishables.

Automotive Industry Utility is Evolving

The automotive industry is increasingly becoming one of the largest end-user segments for the expansion vales market. With the expansion of the electric vehicle segment, manufacturers have to develop highly sophisticated variants. The supply-demand is also rising for the autonomous vehicle and passenger vehicle manufacturing segment.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The United States market is projected to register a growth of 3.5% CAGR during 2023 to 2033 to reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 Billion by 2033.

The Chinese market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach a market value of US$ 4.5 Billion by 2033.

Japan’s market has grown from a CAGR of 2.8% between 2017 to 2022 to 4.0% during the forecast period.

The Chinese market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6%, expanding by a phenomenal US$ 1.9 Billion during the forecast period.

China is expected to hold the largest market share of US$ 4.5 Billion by 2033, surpassing United States’ projected US$ 2.7 Billion by 2033.

During the forecast period, the stainless steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

Upto 30 bar segment by working pressure is expected to dominate the market between 2023 and 2033 at a CAGR of 4.0%



Any question concerning expansion valves market report or additional info click here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4681

Key Market Developments:

Recently, Danfoss has launched a new line of components that aid OEMs to manufacture R32-based air conditioning systems. Colibri electronic expansion valves, TGE, TR6 expansion valves, and MCHE crafted for R32 are the important variants in this range.

Recently, The EGELHOF Group launched an electronic expansion valve (EXV) for application in automotive air conditioning systems. It comes with several evaporators for the front, rear, or roof air conditioning systems. It also features fixed and variable stroke compressors.

In February 2022, BorgWarner signed equity with Santroll Electric Auto and Santroll Automotive Components. Thus, BorgWarner is to acquire Santroll Automotive Components to strengthen the company’s overall product portfolio



Key Market Players Drive Growth Through Innovation

With rapidly evolving consumer demands, key players have to formulate advanced methodologies to sustain market growth. This includes shifting to efficient manufacturing practices. For instance, in 2020, FabLab, a start-up was able to manufacture 3D print valves for critical care patients. The valves were in line with all safety regulations and found critical application in time of need.

Key Players:

Emerson Electric Co

Sanhua

Fujikoki Corporation

OTTO EGELHOF GmbH & Co. KG

Castel S.r.l.

TGK CO., LTD.

Keihin

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Denso

Hanon Systems.

Danfoss

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/expansion-valves-market

Expansion Valves Market by Category

By Product Types:

Thermal Expansion Valves

Electronic Expansion Valves

By Application:

Air Conditioning

Refrigeration

By Installation:

New Sales

Retrofit

By Type:

Automotive OEM Aftermarket

Industrial Facilities

Commercial Buildings

Retail Outlets and Warehousing

Residential



By Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Copper

Brass

Others

By Refrigerants:

R410A

R407C

R404A

R134A

R290

R744

R22

CO2

Glycol Water

R1234YF

By Working Pressure:

Up to 30 bar

30 to 50 bar

50 to 200 bar



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics



4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4681

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Gas Insulated Substation Market Size: The global gas insulated substation market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.6 Billion in 2023. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the gas insulated substation market size is expected to surpass US$ 24.6 Billion in the next decade. Between 2023 and 2033, the market has been forecasted to register a 5.4% CAGR.

Cattle Handling Systems Market Share: The global cattle handling systems market is estimated to develop at a moderate CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market for cattle handling systems is estimated to reach from US$ 2,630 Mn in 2023 to US$ 4,983 Mn by 2033.

Chicken Feeder and Drinkers Market Demand: Chicken feeders and drinkers market is anticipated to increase from US$ 3,573 million in 2023 to US$ 5,289 million by 2033. The chicken feeders and drinkers businesses are likely to grow 1.48x between 2023 and 2033.

Plucker Machine Market Growth: The plucker machine market has a worth of USD 1,593 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2,474 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Pre-Insulated Pipe Market Analysis: The global pre-insulated pipe market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 10.6 Billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube