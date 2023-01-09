FTI Consulting Appoints Americas Healthcare & Life Sciences Leader within Strategic Communications Segment

WASHINGTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of Lauren Crawford Shaver as a Senior Managing Director and the Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Americas within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.



Ms. Crawford Shaver, who is based in Washington, D.C., brings to FTI Consulting a track record of developing and delivering multi-stakeholder communications campaigns across nonprofit, corporate, political and government ecosystems.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Crawford Shaver led and expanded a public affairs team focused on impactful reputation, policy, crisis and advocacy campaigns for companies and coalitions within the healthcare and life sciences sector at a bipartisan government and public affairs advocacy firm. She previously served as the Director of Expansion States for Hillary for America. During the Obama administration, she was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for Healthcare at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where she oversaw issues related to the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, Medicaid, HealthIT, prescription drug pricing, health centers and health research.

In her role at FTI Consulting, she will focus on mitigating public policy, regulatory, reputational, legal, financial and political risks for U.S. and international clients.

“The addition of Lauren to our Healthcare & Life Sciences communications team will further strengthen our depth of service for clients navigating complex policy and regulatory challenges," said Brian Kennedy, Head of Americas Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting. “She is a consummate leader in her field, bringing a commitment to collaboration, innovation and teamwork and delivers results for teams and clients.”

Earlier in her career, Ms. Crawford Shaver also held senior-level positions at professional consulting firms and campaign leadership positions, including the 2008 Hillary Clinton for President campaign in Iowa, Nevada and Washington, D.C.; the 2008 Obama for America in Ohio; and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in Illinois in 2010.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Crawford Shaver said, “I am excited to join a multidisciplinary, global firm like FTI Consulting, working alongside a talented team of professionals to drive results for clients across the healthcare landscape – managing challenges and navigating new opportunities in today’s political and economic climate.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

