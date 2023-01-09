Digital Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% & is Expected to cross USD 1.3 Trillion by the year 2030 | Data by Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Healthcare Market was valued USD 167 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Trillion by 2030 at 23.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030. A few things that are helping the digital healthcare industry are the growing use of big data in healthcare, the growing use of EHR and EMR systems, the help given to keep patients' electronic health records up to date, and regulatory requirements. The market is also growing faster because more money is being put into mHealth companies and preventive care is becoming more popular.

In the United States, doctors' use of cell phones has grown a lot, which has led to more digital health practises.

Recent Developments:

In April 2020, GE Healthcare launches Mural Virtual Care Solution, a remote patient data monitoring technology, helping clinicians support their most critical COVID-19 patients across the healthcare system.

In September 2019, Accenture and Bayer have implemented the Accenture INTIENT Clinical platform to streamline and accelerate the drug development process.

By 2022-2030, the service sector's share of the digital health market is expected to grow by more than 12%. One of the most important things driving the sector is the growth of digital health care services from providers and the high number of people with chronic diseases. People are also becoming more aware of the benefits of digital health services, which is good for the growth of the service industry as a whole.

The B2B market for digital health care is worth $1 trillion and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% until 2021.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of volume, 53.0% of the global digital healthcare market was in North America in 2020. Europe and Asia Pacific came in second and third, respectively. The growth of the digital healthcare market in North America is helped by the fact that companies there are working together more.

For example, in July 2021, Cognizant teamed up with Philips to create an end-to-end digital health solution to help life sciences companies and healthcare organisations improve patient care and speed up clinical trials.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 23.7% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 167 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.3 Trillion By Type Digital Health, Telehealthcare, Health Analytics, Other By Applications B2B Category, B2C Category, Others By Distribution Channel Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2C, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail, Others By Companies Insight Timer, Headspace, Calm, YOGAGLO, Enso Meditation Timer & Bell, Allscripts Healthcare LLC (US), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), McKesson Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US, AT&T Inc. (US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), EClinicalWorks (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US) Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The growing use of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms

Expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure in developed countries

A friendly government initiative in the US and Europe

Strong Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Services

Increased venture capital investments.

Market Opportunity:

Telemedicine, health data and technology, precision medicine, and the ability to actively and remotely monitor physiological parameters are all parts of digital health. In 2021, Amazon Care will offer telehealth services in 80 US states. These services will help people and families get high-quality medical care and advice.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Insight Timer, Headspace, Calm, YOGAGLO, Enso Meditation Timer & Bell, Allscripts Healthcare LLC (US), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), McKesson Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US, AT&T Inc. (US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), EClinicalWorks (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), And Others.

By Type:

Digital Health

Tele-healthcare

Health Analytics

Others

By Application:

B2B Category

B2C Category

Other

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Component

Software

Services

Hardware

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

