Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Analysis Report 2022-2028: Comprehensive Clinical insight on 200+ Drugs in Clinical Trials and 150+ Drug Available in the Market

The arrival of the respective drug delivery market has brought a fundamental change and transformation shift in the pharmaceutical sector as it has slated every limits that were there in the previous markets which were leading to the development of unwanted side-effects in the patients.

The search for innovative solutions to the problems associated with the delivery of drugs ended with the arrival of the controlled-release drug market in the pharmaceutical sector. In the past few years, the novel and mechanistic approach followed by the controlled release drugs in the treatment regimen has brought great appreciation in the pharmaceutical industry.



Report Highlights

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Opportunity: > $90 Billion By 2028

Global and Regional Market Forecast Till 2028

Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline Insight By Phase, Indication, Company, Country, and Drug Class

Comprehensive Clinical insight On More Than 200 Drugs in Clinical Trials

Comprehensive Clinical insight On More Than 150 Drug Available in the market

Drug Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight By indication: Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Schizophrenia , Chronic Pain, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, and Angina Pectoris

To a greater extent, the market involves the maintenance of the drug concentration inside the patient within a range that is desired. Along with this the market also ensures significant advantages such as non-toxicity and biocompatibility of the materials used to administer drugs inside the patient.

The controlled-release drug mechanism has provided a novel delivery platform that can be optimized, thus resulting in the generation of a robust, strong, and impressive pipeline of controlled-release drugs for broad-spectrum diseases like cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases and neurological affections.

Already available controlled-release drugs categorized under tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs for diabetes have been completely revolutionizing the pharmaceutical market by increasing the survival rate of the patients and who have been receiving major toxicity and side-effects due to unwanted concentration of the drug inside the body.

The efforts involved in the development of the market and associated parameters have helped the market to deliver promising results, thus, making the controlled release mechanism one of the widely accepted and appreciated drug delivery systems. Drug developers are now adopting to controlled release mechanism of delivering the drug in order to push the sales of the new as well existing drugs for critical indications.

Also, diminished side effects, reduced toxicity and maximum precision are some of the factors with which controlled-release drugs are getting a continuous level of acceptance from the researchers as well as the patients. It is estimated that the advent of control release technology as an important supportive technology in the therapeutics sector is shaping the market towards success, which researchers and patients were in need of for a long time.

The market is also attracting several novel patients as the wide applications received by older patients are expected to increase the bars of the markets with respect to advantages and benefits. Through the analysis of the market, it can be observed that the development of safe as well as effective controlled-release drugs by researchers and clinicians is estimated to provide market-specific pharmacotherapeutic regimens, leading to wide adoption of the market.

Furthermore, the robust clinical pipeline of the market and its impact on delivering the desired concentration of the drug is suggesting high-end future growth in every indication. It is believed that the market will soon explore the hidden applications as the research teams associated with the market across the globe are packed with enough data to drive the future prospects of the drug delivery system.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Controlled Drug Delivery

1.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems

1.2 Preamble to Controlled Drug Delivery

1.3 Drug Delivery Technology

1.4 Fundamentals of Controlled Delivery

1.5 Basis for Controlled Drug Delivery

1.6 Controlled Drug Delivery Mechanism of Action

2. Controlled Drug Delivery Classification

2.1 By Delivery Systems

2.2 By Technology

2.3 By Routes of Delivery

2.4 Material Based Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery

3. Global Controlled Drug Market Overview and Recent Trends at Regional Level

3.1 US

3.2 Europe

3.3 Japan

4. Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview

4.1 By Phase

4.2 By Company

4.3 By Country/Region

4.4 By Drug Class

4.5 By Indication

5. Controlled Release Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease - Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight

5.1 Namzaric (Extended-Release)

5.2 Namenda XR (Extended - Release)

5.3 Razadyne ER (Extended - Release)

6. Controlled Release Drugs for Parkinson's Disease - Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight

6.1 Gocovri (Extended- Release)

6.2 Osmolex ER (Extended - Release)

7. Controlled Release Drugs for Schizophrenia - Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight

7.1 Perseris (Extended - Release)

7.2 Invega (Extended - Release)

7.3 Invega Sustenna/Invega Trinza (Extended - Release)

7.4 Seroquel XR (Extended - Release)

7.5 Abilify Maintena (Extended - Release)

7.6 Aristada (Extended - Release)

8. Controlled Release Drugs for Chronic Pain - Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight

8.1 Hysingla ER (Extended - Release)

8.2 Nucynta ER (Extended - Release)

8.3 Kadian (Extended - Release)

8.4 Xtampza ER (Extended - Release)

8.5 MS Contin (Extended - Release)

8.6 Embeda (Extended - Release)

9. Controlled Release Drugs for Multiple Sclerosis - Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight

9.1 Ampyra (Extended - Release)

9.2 Tecfidera (Delayed - Release)

9.3 Rayos (Delayed - Release)

9.4 Vumerity (Delayed - Release)

10. Controlled Release Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus Type II - Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight

10.1 Glumetza (Extended - Release)

10.2 Glucotrol XL (Extended - Release)

10.3 Fortamet (Extended - Release)

10.4 Glucophage XR (Extended - Release)

10.5 Bydureon (Extended - Release)

11. Controlled Release Drugs for Hypertension and Angina Pectoris - Pricing, Patent and Dosage Insight

11.1 Procardia XL (Extended - Release)

11.2 Toprol XL (Extended - Release)

11.3 Adalat CC (Extended - Release)

11.4 Verelan PM (Extended - Release)

11.5 Plendil (Extended - Release)

11.6 Cardizem LA (Extended - Release)

12. Global Controlled Drug Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Clinical

12.4 Phase-I

12.5 Phase-I/II

12.6 Phase-II

12.7 Phase-II/III

12.8 Phase-III

12.9 Preregistration

12.10 Registered

13. Marketed Controlled Drug Clinical Insight By Company and Indication

14. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Challenges to be Resolved

15. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 AbbVie

16.2 Adare Pharma Solutions

16.3 Assertio Therapeutics

16.4 Astellas Pharma

16.5 AstraZeneca

16.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

16.7 GlaxoSmithKline

16.8 Pfizer

16.9 Sanofi

16.10 Supernus Pharmaceuticals

16.11 Takeda

