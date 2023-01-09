The Global Gaming Simulators Market is forecast to grow by $13060.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming Simulators Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594241/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the gaming simulators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by gaming simulators integrated with VR headsets, increasing sophistication of games, and gaming simulators providing the ultimate gaming experience.



The gaming simulators market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Type

• Racing

• Shooting

• Flight



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the acceptance of 360-degree cameras as next-generation technology in the gaming simulator market as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming simulator market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of gaming simulators for training and an increase in physical activity while playing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gaming simulators market covers the following areas:

• Gaming simulator market sizing

• Gaming simulators market forecast

• Gaming simulators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming simulators market vendors that include 3D perception AS, Adacel Technologies Ltd., Aero Simulation Inc., Atomic Motion Systems, BLUEHALO LLC, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd, Cruden, CXC Simulations, D BOX Technologies Inc., Eleetus LLC, GTR Simulators, Guillemot Corp. SA, Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc., Lean Games Ltd., Playseat BV, RSEAT Ltd., Simtechpro SL, SimXperience, Sony Group Corp., and Vesaro Ltd. Also, the gaming simulators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

