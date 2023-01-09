The Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market is forecast to grow by $132.84 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594280/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the functional foods and beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations, rising demand for new varieties of functional foods, and increasing interest and awareness among different age groups.



The functional foods and beverages market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Functional foods

• Functional beverages



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising awareness of the health benefits of functional foods and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the functional foods and beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of natural ingredients and botanicals in functional drinks and increasing demand for organic juices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the functional foods and beverages market covers the following areas:

• Functional foods and beverages market sizing

• Functional foods and beverages market forecast

• Functional foods and beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional foods and beverages market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Kellogg Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Zbiotics Inc. Also, the functional foods and beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

