Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Global Market Report 2022: Rising Automotive Industry Propels Sector Growth

ASICs are being seen as a potential milestone in the overall electronics industry. ASICs offer several advantages over general integrated circuits. Since ASIC eliminates the need for most of the additional components, the overall size of the system is reduced significantly. In addition, due to their small size, ASIC require low power with high speed as compared to the general ICs. Moreover, there are no timing issues as the system comprises single-chip designs. As a result, ASICs have witnessed profound penetration across different applications, over the period of time.



Another major factor propelling the market growth is the consistently rising consumer electronics and telecommunication industry worldwide. Over the past few years, mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops have witnessed immense penetration worldwide. In addition, the advent of smart technology has led to profound advancement across the home appliances and other consumer electronics.

Similarly, the ASIC market is strongly driven by the rising automotive industry, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Growing use of electronics in the industry would further spur the demand for ASICs during the forecast period.

Due to continued growth anticipated across the consumer electronics and automotive industry, the ASIC market would continue to demonstrate healthy growth throughout the forecast period. However, the market growth is remarkably hampered due to high cost of design and manufacturing required for these ICs.



Further, the demand for ASICs in the automotive sector is primarily supported by the increasing use of electronics across different automotive modules. The most significant factor fueling the segment growth is the steadily rising automotive industry across the globe. With the rising discretionary income of people worldwide, especially in the Asia Pacific region, the industry is estimated to continue witnessing steady growth in the coming years. This would significantly fuel the overall ASIC market in the coming years.



As of 2021, the ASIC market worldwide is dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The segment contributed to more than forty percent of the total revenue generated in 2019. The most significant factor contributing to the large revenue share is huge automotive and consumer electronics industry in the region. The market here is majorly governed by China, Japan, South Korea and some of Southeast Asia countries. India too is increasingly becoming lucrative for ASICs due to rising penetration of automotive and electronics manufacturing industry here.



Europe and North America follow Asia Pacific, in terms of revenue, in the global ASIC market. Europe comprises large number of ASIC, thereby supporting the market growth. In addition, presence of a strong automotive and consumer electronics industry here is another prominent factor responsible for strong market growth. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is estimated to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period.



