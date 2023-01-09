The Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market is forecast to grow by $153.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793423/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the ultrasonic aspirator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of patients with neurological disorders, a growing focus on minimal invasive neurosurgeries, and improved infrastructure in the healthcare system.



The ultrasonic aspirator market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Integrated ultrasonic aspirators

• Stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Clinics



By Application

• Neurosurgery

• Gynecological surgery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the introduction of combination devices for the treatment of a wide range of disorders as one of the prime reasons driving the ultrasonic aspirator market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of wireless ultrasonic aspirators and the use of neurosurgery navigation systems for increased accuracy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ultrasonic aspirator market covers the following areas:

• Ultrasonic aspirator market sizing

• Ultrasonic aspirator market forecast

• Ultrasonic aspirator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultrasonic aspirator market vendors that include B. Braun SE, BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd., Bioventus Inc., Cybersonics Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kamcon Bio Technology Systems Pvt. Ltd., META Dynamic Inc, Olympus Corp., Soering GmbH, Stryker Corp., and XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Also, the ultrasonic aspirator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793423/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________