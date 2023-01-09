Global Automatic Identification System Market Report 2022: Big Data and IoT Connectivity Reshaping Sector

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Identification System Market 2021-2031 by Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global automatic identification system (AIS) market will reach $455.0 million by 2031, growing by 5.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing international seaborne trade activities, the escalating demand for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea, the rapid expansion of the naval sector, the development and incorporation of satellite AIS, Big Data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.



This 152-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automatic identification system (AIS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automatic identification system (AIS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Region.



Based on Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Class A AIS

Class B AIS

AIS Base Stations

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Transmitters

Receivers

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Displays

Other Components

By Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel-based Platforms

Onshore-based Platforms

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel Tracking

Maritime Security

Fleet Management

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Norway, Italy, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Spain, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players:

CNS Systems AB

ComNav Marine Ltd.

Exactearth Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Garmin International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Japan Radio Company Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3 Technologies Inc.

Orbcomm Inc.

Saab AB

True Heading AB

Wartsila OYJ

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $273 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $455 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Class



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

