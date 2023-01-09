The Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market is forecast to grow by $3266.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611117/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the gallium arsenide components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets, increased demand for data, and faster product replacement cycle and increased design complexity.



The gallium arsenide components market is segmented as below:

By Type

• LEC grown GaAs

• VGF grown GaAs



By Application

• Mobile devices

• Wireless communication

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks as one of the prime reasons driving the gallium arsenide components market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of high-powered electronic devices and technological advancement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gallium arsenide components market covers the following areas:

• Gallium arsenide components market sizing

• Gallium arsenide components market forecast

• Gallium arsenide components market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gallium arsenide components market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., CMK Ltd., DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Edmund Optics Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Furukawa Denshi Co. Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, II-VI Inc., Logitech Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Reade International Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Umicore NV, and Western Minmetals SC Corp. Also, the gallium arsenide components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

