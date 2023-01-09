Hennessey Unveils Apex Track-Focused Venom F5 ‘Revolution’ Hypercar

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:



Comprehensively re-engineered for ultimate performance on road and track with lower mass, improved agility, uncompromised handling, and high downforce

Fitted with the 1,817 bhp twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 powertrain calibrated for competitive use

A suite of track-focused enhancements includes aerodynamic enhancements, retuned suspension, new wheels, roof-mounted air intake, and digital track telemetry

Priced from $2.7 million, the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe is limited to just 24 units worldwide

Making its global debut at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance on January 15, 2023



SEALY, Texas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, and high-performance vehicle creator, has unveiled a new, lighter-weight, track-focused version of the Hennessey Venom F5 that has been comprehensively re-engineered for increased agility, uncompromised handling, and high downforce. The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe is an apex predator on a racing circuit – it is the most powerful and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world.



The Venom F5 Revolution Coupe is based on the Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe – the two share nearly identical DNA – yet distinguishing the Revolution Coupe from its sibling are its comprehensively reworked aerodynamics, suspension, engine cooling, and digital telemetry. The engineering team also focused on reducing mass. Thanks to a systematic focus on weight reduction, the race-honed model tips the scales below 3,000 pounds – it is the lightest Venom F5 model.

Honed by Chief Engineer John ‘Heinrocket’ Heinricy, the Revolution capitalizes on every bit of his 38 years of performance car development with GM and his exemplary racing career – Heinricy has more than 240 professional races under his belt, including 35 grueling 24-hour races and multiple race/championship wins (he also holds three FIA Speed Records and has over 1,000 laps of the Nürburgring to his name).

John ‘Heinrocket’ Heinricy, chief engineer: “I led engineering on some of the most extreme cars to come out of GM, including the Corvette Z06 and Cadillac CTS-V, but nothing compares to designing, developing, and refining a race car for the road like the Venom F5 Revolution. From the outset, we designed the Venom F5 hypercar to be ultra-light and monstrously powerful, with dynamics to match. So, taking these ingredients and adding track-focused aerodynamics, suspension, and gearing, enabled us to create a machine that is the ultimate visceral and emotional driving experience.”

Mirroring all other Venom F5 models, mid-mounted in the carbon-fiber monocoque chassis is Hennessey’s celebrated twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter, ‘Fury’ V8 engine rated at an astonishing 1,817 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a robust automated single-clutch gearbox calibrated for competitive use. With such low mass, the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe promises phenomenal acceleration. Carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted as standard and feature muti-piston calipers, ensuring fade-free stopping power on the road or circuit.

Most visible to passers-by is the Revolution Coupe’s full-width rear-mounted carbon fiber wing. The adjustable appendage (that allows the owner to adjust the angle of attack through a range of degrees) is fitted with end plates that stop the high-pressure air on top of the wing from spilling underneath – increasing downforce without extending the width of the wing. The end plates also generate vortexes that guide airflow and improve aerodynamics and stability. As a result, the rear wing delivers more than 800 pounds of downforce at 186 mph (300 km/h) and over 1,400 pounds of downforce at 249 mph (400 km/h).

A significantly larger front splitter, crafted from carbon fiber, complements the rear-mounted wing and rear diffuser. The front splitter prevents air from flowing under the F5 Revolution Coupe, which creates a low-pressure vortex beneath the vehicle (aiding downforce). At the same time, the extended rear diffuser guides air out from the hypercar’s smooth underbelly. Dive planes, positioned on the front fascia in front of the wheels, aggressively channel airflow to shift the aerodynamic balance forward – adding grip to improve turn-in. In addition, the Revolution features a new roof-mounted central air scoop that delivers fresh cool air to the F5’s engine bay, which effectively helps lower component temperatures.

The double-wishbone suspension, with more aggressive alignment settings, is fitted with adjustable dampers that may be calibrated trackside with simple tools – thus optimizing the suspension system for the particular road course, racing circuit, or track. In addition, new forged alloy wheels present a larger contact patch for improved cornering grip and enhanced braking. Lastly, Venom F5 Revolution owners are offered a digital on-board track telemetry system capable of measuring an array of data points. These include lap times, splits, cornering G-forces, and more. The system allows the driver to monitor the telemetry in real time, or the data may be saved for later analysis or archiving.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe combines our outstanding 1,817 bhp V8 ‘Fury’ combustion engine with our lightest and most capable chassis. The hypercar, which is astoundingly fast, is at home on a racing circuit where utmost handling is paramount – it offers the nimbleness of a fighter jet, yet with a powerplant like a Saturn V rocket!"

The Revolution Coupe is the third model to join the Venom F5 family. Each of the 1,817 bhp variants shares the same decathlete mission – uncompromised acceleration, braking, and handling – yet all have been individually engineered for a specific mission. The F5 Coupe targets ultimate top speed, while the open-roof F5 Roadster delivers the most visceral experience. The new F5 Revolution Coupe dials track performance to an entirely new level.

The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe will make its global debut at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance on January 15, 2023. Priced at $2.7 million and limited to just 24 units, exclusivity is a given (in advance of the official release, many of the Revolution models have already been sold to passionate hypercar fans). With only a handful remaining, buyers may apply to own a Venom F5 Revolution at HennesseySpecialVehicles.com, calling +1 979.885.1300, or via the company’s network of U.S. and international retailers.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom G.T. and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.’

HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

