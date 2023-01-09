Rezo Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the integrated mapping of disease networks for precision therapeutics, announced today that Nevan Krogan, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The company’s presentation will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.



About Rezo Therapeutics

Rezo is pursuing an integrated approach to drug discovery that leverages the multiple technologies and tools needed to bring disease networks into focus, pinpointing novel targets and therapies with more clarity. Rezo’s Sequence to Systems to Drugs platform integrates proteomics, genetics, structural biology, chemistry and bioinformatics to create maps of molecular disease networks. Based on the work of the founding team at the Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), the company’s mission is to break the mold in traditional drug development, which is slow and often siloed. The company’s initial focus is in oncology, with plans to explore additional therapeutic areas through collaborations and partnerships. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.rezotx.com or its LinkedIn.

