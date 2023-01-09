The Global Hair Dryer Market is forecast to grow by $1962.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Dryer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821872/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hair dryer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing low-cost hair dryers, consumers’ high spending on professional salons and blow-dry bars, and product innovation in terms of design and features.



The hair dryer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Corded hair dryers

• Cordless hair dryers



By End-user

• Professional usage

• Individual usage



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers as one of the prime reasons driving the hair dryer market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online sales of hair dryers and travel-friendly portable hair dryers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hair dryer market covers the following areas:

• Hair dryer market sizing

• Hair dryer market forecast

• Hair dryer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair dryer market vendors that include Beauty by Imagination Inc., Bio Ionic , Conair Corp., Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Elchim Spa, Havells India Ltd., IkonicWorld, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Ligo Electric SA, Orchids International, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parlux Spa, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., T3 Micro Inc., and Procter and Gamble. Also, the hair dryer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

