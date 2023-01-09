AIM ImmunoTech Broadens Patent Portfolio with New Netherlands Utility Patent Covering Ampligen® and Other AIM-Developed dsRNA Products to Include Rugged dsRNA for Use in COVID-19 Treatment or Prevention

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases — including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus— today announced that the Netherlands Patent Office (Octrooicentrum Nederland) has granted a utility patent covering rugged dsRNA, a double-stranded RNA product related to Ampligen® (rintatolimod), which claims cover, among other aspects, compositions and compositions for use in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The new patent broadens AIM’s existing portfolio for COVID-19 treatments to include rugged dsRNA.



Ampligen is AIM’s RNA product candidate designed to modulate the immune system. Data from in vitro, pre-clinical and clinical experiments strongly suggest that Ampligen has a broad-spectrum early-onset antiviral effect by stimulating a powerful innate immune response. The Company has conducted experiments in SARS-CoV-2 showing Ampligen has a powerful impact on viral replication.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM has commenced a Phase 2 clinical study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and is currently being evaluated in many aspects of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.

