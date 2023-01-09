Microarrays Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% and is Expected to cross USD 8.15 Billion by year 2030 | Data by Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microarrays Market size was estimated at USD 3.72 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 8.15 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Using a gene chip, microarray analysis is a way to look at samples of DNA and RNA based on how they pair up. A gene chip is made up of millions of probes that are all lined up on a hard surface. This microarray measures how much mRNA there is. With microarray analysis, it is possible to make biological and numerical assumptions.

Market growth is being driven by things like the growing number of chronic diseases, the low cost of microarrays, their easy availability, and their standardisation. Also, the fast growth of NGS is likely to slow down the growth of the market.

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific custom microarrays drive large-scale genotyping studies in the Finnish population.Thermo Fisher Scientific announced today that it is accelerating the next step in FinnGen precision medicine research, which aims to deepen our overall understanding of the mechanisms of chronic disease in the Finnish population and enable the development of targeted therapeutics. The latest phase focuses on analyzing more than 50,000 samples in 6 months to achieve the overall goal of 500,000 individual samples with Thermo Fisher's custom microarray technology.

In 2020, DNA microarrays will bring in the most money in the microarray assay market. DNA Pathogens or genetic diseases can be found with the help of microarray. DNA microarrays are also used to find ways to make new medicines and drugs. SNP genotype differences can be found with DNA microarrays.

In 2021, Drug Discovery was the most important part of the microarray market. Pharmacogenomics has a wide range of ways to use microarray technology. In the field of pharmacogenomics, scientists compare genes in healthy and sick cells. This helps them figure out how proteins work chemically. During the time frame in question, this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73%.

Regional Outlook:

The Americas are the biggest market for microarray analysis because they use advanced diagnostic technology, people are aware of the need for better diagnostics, and they spend a lot of money on research. In 2018, the Congress of the States gave USD 5.665 million to the National Cancer Institute for research on cancer.

Europe is thought to have been second in the world market for microarray analysis. In this region, the market is growing because more attention is being paid to drug discovery, personalized medicines, and targeted therapies. In November 2016, the European Commission and more than 30 European and international members started the International Consortium for Personalized Medicine, or "ICPerMed," with the goal of making Europe the world leader in personalized medicine research. So, the fact that there is more research being done on personalized medicines is good for the growth of the market in this region.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 8.2% from 2023 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 3.72 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 8.15 Billion By Type DNA Microarrays, MM Chips, Protein Microarrays, Peptide Microarrays, Tissue Microarrays, Cellular Microarrays, Other By Applications Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomic, Proteomics, Other By Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Sequenom, Roche NimbleGen, Illumnia, Applied Microarrays, BioMerieux SA, Discerna, Gyros AB, Luminex Corporation, NextGen Sciences, ProteoGenix Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

In 2019, had the biggest share of the market for consumer goods.

In 2019, the consumables part of the microarray market made up a big part of the whole market. Consumables have the highest market share because they are used often and bought in large quantities. Consumables are expected to stay on top in the near future because of things like the release of new products.

During the forecast period, Software & Services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is mostly because software is becoming more and more integrated into systems.

DNA microarrays make the most money on the market.

DNA microarrays can be used to study many things, including gene expression, genotyping, and how transcription factors bind to genes. Most of the time, the first treatment a doctor gives is a pill to take by mouth.

During the forecast period, protein microarrays will grow at the fastest rate. Protein microarrays usually have a number of surfaces that cause proteins to stick to them, such as slides, nitrocellulose membranes, beads, and microtiter plates. Leading biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies are likely to use protein microarrays more and more for drug discovery and toxicology analysis, which will help the industry grow even more.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Sequenom, Roche NimbleGen, Illumnia, Applied Microarrays, BioMerieux SA, Discerna, Gyros AB, Luminex Corporation, NextGen Sciences, ProteoGenix, And Others.

By Type:

DNA Microarrays

MM Chips

Protein Microarrays

Peptide Microarrays

Tissue Microarrays

Cellular Microarrays

Other



By Product:

Consumables

Software and services

Instruments

By End-Use:

Research & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Genomic

Proteomics

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

