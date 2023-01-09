Steve Gorman, Founding Member of The Black Crowes, Heads to the Twin Cities as Morning Host for Cumulus Media’s Classic Rock Station, KQRS-FM

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has appointed Steve Gorman, a founding member of the iconic American rock band, The Black Crowes, syndicated radio host, author, and podcaster, as On-Air Host, Mornings, on Minneapolis Classic Rock radio station, KQRS-FM. Gorman will join the established KQ Morning Show with co-hosts Brian Zepp, Tony Lee, and Candice Wheeler. He can be heard on KQRS weekdays from 6:00am-10:00am Central, beginning Monday, January 9, 2023. Gorman, the current host of live nighttime radio show Steve Gorman Rocks!, syndicated by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, will relocate to the Twin Cities. He will continue to host his nationally syndicated five-hour Rock radio program, which airs weeknights from 7:00pm-Midnight on stations across the U.S.



Steve Gorman began his radio career in 2011 with Steve Gorman SPORTS!, which aired in Nashville. The show was later syndicated nationally on Fox Sports Radio. After leaving the Black Crowes in 2014, Gorman penned his memoir, “Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes”. Gorman launched Steve Gorman Rocks! with Westwood One, America’s largest audio network, in August 2019. As a musician, Gorman toured the world relentlessly for three decades, performing as a drummer with artists who are mainstays of Classic Rock playlists today, from AC/DC to ZZ Top, including the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Heart, Metallica, and Jimmy Page.

Shelly Malecha Wilkes, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Minneapolis, said: “We are very excited that Steve has decided to join the KQ Morning Show. Steve is intelligent, authentic, funny - everything we were looking for and more. I am very much looking forward to our next chapter.”

James Kurdziel, Vice President of Classic Rock, Cumulus Media, and Program Director, KQRS-FM, said: “When looking for someone to drive The KQ Morning Show, we needed a big personality with quick wits, brilliant storytelling, strong work ethic, will to win and most importantly, someone who wants to be a part of our community. We found all those things in Steve Gorman. Adding him to our established team of Zepp, Tony and Candice makes our show energetic, dynamic, topical, and all about Minnesota. We’re fortunate to have landed our big fish.”

Steve Gorman commented: “When I got the call gauging my interest in the KQ Morning Show, I thought at first it must be a prank. A unique and truly iconic rock station in one of my favorite cities on Earth? Incredible. Easiest decision I’ve ever made. I can’t wait to get started.”

For more information or to stream KQRS-FM, visit: https://www.92kqrs.com/.

