The Global Automotive Engine Market is forecast to grow by 14.23 mn units during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high growth volume for premium vehicle segment, growing demand to improve vehicle performance, and increasing vehicle population.



The automotive engine market is segmented as below:

By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel engine



By Type

• In-line engine

• V-type engine

• Flat engine



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for fuel efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engine market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in building better emission control equipment and growing development in engine technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive engine market covers the following areas:

• Automotive engine market sizing

• Automotive engine market forecast

• Automotive engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive engine market vendors that include AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cummins Inc., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co., MAHLE GmbH, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

