Corporate Reputation of Pharma in United States, 2021-2022: The Patient Perspective of 40+ Companies 2021 v. 2020

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - The Patient Perspective - USA Edition - The Views of 240 USA Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' Survey - US Edition, is now in its 9th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 240 US-based patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups responding to the 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic. Patient groups not only understand the perceptions of patients but are also the only healthcare stakeholder to network with all other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

The report provides highlights on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective

The headline results of the 2021 USA survey

The companies included in the 2021 US analysis

The profiles of 2021's respondent US patient groups

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

FINDINGS AT INDUSTRY LEVEL

The 240 US patient groups responding to the 2021 survey rated the pharma industry more favourably for corporate reputation than their predecessors in previous years. 67% of 2021's respondent patient groups stated that the industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation, against 57% saying the same in 2020.

The positivity of 2021's respondent patient groups appears to be largely driven by the pharma industry's response to the Covid-19 pandemic - specifically, the success some US companies have had at developing vaccines and treatments. In total 81% of 2021's respondent patient groups stated that pharma was "Very effective" or "Effective" at providing support to patients during the pandemic, the same percentage as in 2020.

During 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic continued to monopolise public life in the USA. Prior to the pandemic, other, longer-term problems - particularly health inequities, rising drug pricing and pharma's perceived lack of transparency - dominated political debate in the field of healthcare. For patients with chronic diseases, these issues have not gone away.

Already, the analyst's 2021 figures indicate a growing impatience with pharma among US patient groups. 2021's 240 respondent US patient groups registered significant drops in their approval ratings when asked in the 'Corporate Reputation' survey about specific pharma activities of importance to patients and patient groups - especially patient safety, patient centricity, patient information, and integrity.

COMPANY RANKINGS

The top-three pharma companies out of 41 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st - Horizon Therapeutics, 2nd - Pfizer, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies out of 13 companies, ranked for overall corporate reputation in 2021 (assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Genentech (Roche), 2nd - and Janssen, 3rd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

US patient-group relationships with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings in the USA, 2021

Rankings of 41 pharma companies in the USA, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 34 pharma companies in the USA, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent US patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies in the USA, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies in the USA, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent US patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of generic pharma companies in the USA, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the companies

Profiles of the 41 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

Each company is profiled by the following measures:

The number of respondent US patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

The profile of the respondent US patient groups familiar with the company (the number of patients reached; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.

The types of relationships that the company had with its respondent US patient-group partners, 2021.

Company performance in the USA at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021-as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar, and working, with the company.

Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent US patient-group partners.

Overall rankings in the USA for the company-as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Company rankings in the USA for each of the indicators-as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the US corporate tiers for each of the indicators (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier)-as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

Overall rankings of the company in the USA, 2016-2021-expressed on the Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), a measure designed to standardise the analyst's ranking data (preventing results being skewed by the differing numbers of companies included in the US historic analyses over the various years). PCRI ranking is from 0 to 1, with 1 being the best (the highest rank)-as assessed by respondent US patient groups familiar with the company.

Profiles of the 41 companies, 2021

AbbVie

Acorda Therapeutics

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Chiesi Farmaceutici

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Dr Reddy's

Eisai

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)

Ferring

Genentech (Roche)

Gilead Sciences

Grifols

GSK

Horizon Therapeutics

Ipsen

Janssen

Lundbeck

Merck & Co (MSD)

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Octapharma

Otsuka

Pfizer

Sandoz

Sanofi

Servier

Sun Pharma

Takeda

Teva

UCB

Vertex

ViiV Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ronk0o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments