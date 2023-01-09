Proteomics Market Is Expected to Generate USD 98.1 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global proteomics market garnered $23.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $98.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $23.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $98.1 billion CAGR 15.2% No. of Pages in Report 253 Segments covered Component, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for personalized medicines Rise in the number of advanced diagnostics tools in targeted disease diagnosis & treatment Increasing focus on product usage in drug designing, biomarker discoveries, and clinical diagnostics for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases Rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. Opportunities Increase in the number of R&D activities in the field of proteomics Enhanced healthcare services Significant investments by the government to improve healthcare infrastructure Restraints High cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global proteomics market, owing to increased demand for proteomics services during the lockdown.

Moreover, the market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the post-pandemic and will grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the adoption of personalized medicines for the treatment of many diseases as well as an increase in technological advancement in the field of proteomics.





The research provides detailed segmentation of the global proteomics market based on component, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the reagents segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global proteomics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global proteomics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global proteomics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global proteomics market analyzed in the research include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Li-Cor Inc, Bruker Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc, Danaher Corporation, Horiba Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global proteomics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

