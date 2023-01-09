The Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market is forecast to grow by $358.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.08% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941060/?utm_source=GNW

08% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile robot charging station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced cost prices of electronic components, increasing adoption of factory automation and Industry 4.0, and the advent of solar-energy fuelled charging stations.



The mobile robot charging station market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Commercial



By Type

• Stand-alone chargers

• Multi-robot chargers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies contactless charging as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile robot charging station market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing industrial automation and infrared system for autonomous docking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile robot charging station market covers the following areas:

• Mobile robot charging station market sizing

• Mobile robot charging station market forecast

• Mobile robot charging station market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile robot charging station market vendors that include Clearpath Robotics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, KUKA AG, OMRON Corp, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Zebra Technologies Corp., DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Locus Robotics Corp., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Neobotix GmbH, Nidec Corp., PAL Robotics, Paul Vahle GmbH and Co. KG, Robotnik Automation SLL, Shenzhen Tianyou Intelligence Co. Ltd., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Trossen Robotics, WiBotic, and Wiferion GmbH. Also, the mobile robot charging station market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

