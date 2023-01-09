Dental Night Guard Market to Reach US$ 191.0 Mn by End of 2031, States TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dental night guard market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. A dental night guard is a device to be worn over the teeth while sleeping to protect the teeth from grinding, commonly known as bruxism, and to deal with other oral health problems. Dental guards are a thin, flexible piece of acrylic or plastic that is custom-made to fit over the teeth. The advent of new materials in making dental night guards, such as acrylic plastics and ethylene vinyl acetate, is projected to aid in market expansion during the forecast period.



Dental night guards protect the gums and teeth from grinding by covering the teeth. Recent advancements in materials and production processes have resulted in more comfortable and long-lasting dental night guards. Rise in prevalence of bruxism and increase in awareness about dental health are projected to impact dental night guard market development during the forecast period.

According to the TMR report, the global dental night guard market was valued at US$ 120.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 191.0 Mn by the end of 2031. Increase in cases of jaw pain, tooth damage, and grinding teeth is projected to boost the global dental night guard market in the near future. A night guard was earlier used by people who tend to grind their teeth at night, but now it has a wider base, covering people suffering from anxiety, stress, and other mental disorders. This wider scope of patients opting for dental night guards is anticipated to help induce industry growth for dental night guards in the next few years.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Dental Night Guard Market (choose the corporate mail ID to get top attention)– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85289

Key Findings of Study

Increas e in Awareness about Oral Health to Propel Market Growth: Increase in awareness about oral health and its importance has resulted in the adoption of measures aimed at protecting teeth from damage. This has led to rise in demand for dental night guards and is expected to help increase the overall market size for dental night guards during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness about oral health and its importance has resulted in the adoption of measures aimed at protecting teeth from damage. This has led to rise in demand for dental night guards and is expected to help increase the overall market size for dental night guards during the forecast period. Government Supported Awareness Campaigns to Attract Higher Revenues: Rise in initiatives taken by various governments to promote the importance of oral health and the rollout of campaigns to educate and create awareness are projected to propel the industry demand for dental night guards during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in awareness about oral disorders is anticipated to boost the global dental night guard market in the next few years

Increase in disposable incomes of people and their willingness to spend on health and welfare is expected to promote the growth of this market

Large number of dental clinics in both developed and emerging economies is likely to encourage the growth of the market during the forecast period



Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85289

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is expected to emerge dominant during the forecast period on account of notable advancements and rapid adoption of the latest technology in dentistry. High disposable incomes of people and the rise in cases of sleep disorders are expected to help promote the growth of the dental night guard market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to earn notable market share during the forecast period owing to the increase in number of dental clinics in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan

Rise in cases of tooth clenching and grinding and increase in recognition of oral health are projected to help the European market expand significantly in the near future



Key Players

Some notable players in the global dental night guard market include McKeon Products, Inc., Akervall Technologies, Sentinel Mouth Guards, Plackers, Splintek, Inc., OPRO Group Limited, Smile Brilliant Ventures, Inc., Chomper Labs, Pro Teeth Guard, and Procter & Gamble.

Dental Night Guard Market Segmentation

Product

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Night Guards Boil-and-bite Night Guards One-size-fits-all Guards Custom-made Night Guards Soft Night Guards Hard Night Guards Others



Material

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Acrylic Material

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Countries/Sub-regions

• U.S.

• Canada

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• China

• India

• Japan

• Brazil

• Mexico

• GCC

• South Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85289<ype=S

Related Healthcare Reports

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

Plant-based Vaccines Market

Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market

Collagen Dressings Market

Dental Implants Market

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

Scar Treatment Market

Biobanking Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com