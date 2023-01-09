OMNIQ AWARDED A MULTI YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT FROM “CLALIT” ISRAEL'S LARGEST HEALTH ORGANIZATION, TO PRODUCE, SUPPLY, AND INSTALL SELF SERVICE PATIENT MANAGEMENT KIOSKS WITH AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $3M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to Supply Chain Automation, Parking, Security and Kiosks announced its subsidiary Dangot Computers Ltd, has received a multi-year, supply and maintenance contract from Clalit, Israel’s largest HMO providing Self Service Patient Management Kiosks. The kiosks will be utilized in 14 Hospitals and 2,000 plus clinics serving over 50% of the Israeli population. Estimated value of the contract is $3M. The hospitals and clinics are known for quality, innovation and achieving the coveted JCI Accreditation.



Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ commented, “This is another significant follow-on order from Israel’s largest HMO and we are excited to be part of making a difference in the health care sector that will benefit patients today and also many generations to come. Our health care solution will help improve efficiency and accessibility, while saving money and eliminating wasted time for both the staff and patients. In addition, utilizing our Kiosks will help increase patient safety, improve self-care disease management, all while reducing human errors. Our healthcare business has experienced accelerated growth over the past 2 years as automation and computerized systems are essential for efficient service and robust data exchange. As healthcare budgets expand, we expect our opportunities for growth to continue.”

omniQ’ Corp’s subsidiary, Dangot, was the pioneer in providing computerized services with smart integrated solutions and is the leading supplier of Intelligent Carts and Kiosks to most of the hospitals in Israel. The company’s Kiosks integrates communication capabilities, printer and Bar Code readers for automatic identification of the patient, connected to a powerful computer that contains patients’ files minimizing human errors, providing faster and better service experience to the patient.

About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. (Nasdaq: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

omniQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad. 14 Safe city active deployments.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com .

