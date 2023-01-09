The Vision Guided Robot Market size was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2021, and is predicted to reach USD 20.10 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vision Guided Robots Market by Type, Component, Industry Vertical -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 –2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379280/?utm_source=GNW



However, high installation cost of these robots and complex procedure of handling them hamper the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of 4.0 is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the vision guided market in the coming decade.



Segment Overview



The global vision guided robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, component, industry vertical, and region.

- On the basis of type, the market is classified into 2-D vision system robotics and 3D-vision system.

- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

- On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, metal processing, and others.

- On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global vision guided market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Presence of countries such as India and China with high number of aged populations causes a lack of labor force in the region, boosting growth of the market.

Moreover, China and Japan, which have major electronics industry that use vision-guided robot for component fabrication, pick and placement of parts, assembling miniature components on PCBs, applying adhesives, inspections, testing, and packing propels the market growth.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the vision guided robot market research include:

• Basler AG

• ABB

• Teledyne Technologies

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Omron Adept Technology Inc

• FANUC

• Teradyne, Inc

• Keyence Corporation

• Hexagon AB

• DENSO Robotics



Recent Developments



August 2022

Basler AG introduced a high-speed camera named Ace 2 with 5GigE platform support. Ace 2’s form factor and coordinated software enable easy upgradation and integration with the existing vision system.

June 2022

ABB Ltd launched OmniVance FlexArc, a fast, flexible, pre-engineered arc welding application cell that integrates vision guided robots to automate manufacturing process.

May 2022

Teledyne announced its Sapera Vision Software Edition 2022-05. Sapera Vision Software from Teledyne DALSA offers image processing, control and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop, and deploy high-performance machine vision applications.

August 2022

Yaskawa launched a human collaboration robot equipped with machine vision, named MOTOMAN-HC30PL. It has a payload capacity of 30 kg and specifically designed for palletizing applications.

March 2022

Omron launched a series of affordable and compact machine vision camera called Omron B Series GigE Vision cameras. These new line of cameras features Sony’s Pregius and Starvis CMOS sensors with resolutions up to 20 megapixels and frame rates up to 282.8 FPS and eliminates disadvantages of traditional vision systems such as bulkiness, complexity, and high price.

