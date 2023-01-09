Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies in Spain, 2020 vs 2021: ViiV Healthcare Ranked 1st, Janssen Ranked 2nd, Gilead Sciences Ranked 3rd

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - The Patient Perspective - Spain Edition: The Views of 154 Spanish Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey - the 2021 Spain edition is now in its 8th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 154 Spain-based patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups possess a unique understanding of the needs of the patients and represent their collated views. Patient-group perspectives have become increasingly important to regulators that demand patient input into trial design and conduct, as well as into the evaluation of clinical outcomes.

At the same time, many patient groups are also familiar with the complexities of pharma's business. From their vantage point, therefore, patient groups are both able to assess pharma, and recommend ways in which companies can improve - all from a patient perspective.

2021's 154 respondent Spanish patient groups had, collectively, been in communication with nearly 850,000 Spanish patients during the year. 79% of the Spanish patient groups responding to the 2021 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey worked or partnered with at least one pharma company that year.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 Spain element of the 'Corporate Reputation' survey;

The companies included in the 2021 Spain analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent Spanish patient groups.

COMPANY RANKINGS IN SPAIN IN 2021

The top-three pharma companies in Spain in 2021, out of 20 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st - Janssen, 2nd - Gilead Sciences, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies in Spain in 2021, out of 12 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups working with the company): Gilead Sciences, 1st - ViiV Healthcare, 2nd - Janssen, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Spain in 2021, out of 12 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar with the company): Janssen, 1st - AbbVie, 2nd - Pfizer, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Spain in 2021, out of 10 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups working with the company): Janssen, 1st - AbbVie, 2nd - Novartis, 3rd.

Each company is profiled by the following measures:

The number of respondent Spanish patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

The profile of the respondent Spanish patient groups familiar with the company (the number of patients reached; specialties; and geographic remit), 2021.

The types of relationships that the company had with its respondent Spanish patient group partners, 2021.

Company performance in Spain at the individual indicators of corporate reputation in 2021-as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar, and working, with the company.

Competitors' relationships in 2021 with the company's respondent Spanish patient group partners.

Overall rankings in Spain for the company-as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Company rankings in Spain for each of the indicators-as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021 v. 2020.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers in Spain for each of the indicators (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier)-as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2021.

Overall rankings of the company in Spain, 2015-2021-expressed on the Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), a measure designed to standardise the analyst's ranking data (preventing results being skewed by the differing numbers of companies included in Spain's historic analyses over the various years). PCRI ranking is from 0 to 1, with 1 being the best (the highest rank)-as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar with the company.

Profiles of the 20 companies, 2021

AbbVie

Almirall

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

Grifols

GSK

Janssen

MSD

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sandoz

Sanofi

Takeda

ViiV Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Relationships that Spanish patient groups have with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings in Spain, 2021

Rankings of 20 pharma companies in Spain, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 12 pharma companies in Spain, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 12 'big-pharma' companies in Spain, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 10 'big-pharma' companies in Spain, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent Spanish patient groups working with the companies

Profiles of the 20 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

Appendices

I. Profiles of respondent Spanish patient groups, 2021

II. List of respondent Spanish patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2021

III. Commentaries and feedback from respondent Spanish patient groups on how pharma can improve, 2021-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f13cuc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment