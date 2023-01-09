The Autonomous Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 87.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 614.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Vehicle Market by Level of Automation, by Propulsion Type, by Mobility, and by Component – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379281/?utm_source=GNW



However, high cost of servicing and risks related to complications such as malfunctions and failures are factors that restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, adoption of smart features such as auto-braking and adaptive cruise control in these vehicles that allow reduction in accidents caused by human errors that in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.



Segment Overview



The Global Autonomous Vehicle market share is segmented on the level of automation, by propulsion type, by mobility and by component.

- Based on Level of Automation, the market is classified into semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous. The semi-autonomous segment is further divided into level 1, level 2 and level 3.

- Based on Propulsion Type, the market is classified into internal combustion engine (ICE), battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

- Based on Mobility, the market is divided into personal mobility and shared mobility. Personal Mobility is further divided into hatchback, coupe & sports car, sedan, suv, and others. Shared Mobility is further categorised into robo taxi, self-driving bus, ride share, self-driving vans & trucks, and ride hail

- Based on Component, the market is classified into ultrasonic, lidar, radar, vision system, GPS receiver, and others.

- Based on Geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

Asia Pacific holds the major share of the autonomous vehicle market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increased level of vehicle automation along with supportive government initiatives for mandating driver assistance system to reduce road fatalities. Also, adoption of ADAS systems in small cars along with increased pace of technological innovation boost the market growth of AVs.

The major drivers of the growth for driverless car market include increasing production of premium and luxury vehicles, advancements in the automotive electronics, stringent government regulations to reduce road fatalities, and increasing number of collaborations between OEM and ADAS suppliers to develop low-cost driver assistance systems.



Key Market Players



The emerging and efficient key players in the autonomous vehicle market include companies such as:

• Baidu

• Honda

• Volkswagen

• Toyota

• Tesla

• Nissan Motors

• General Motors

• Ford Motors

• Mercedes Benz Group

• BMW AG

• AB Volvo.



Recent Developments



May 2022

Mercedes launched SAE L3 drive pilot system. The system allowed drivers to hand over control to the vehicle and allows hands-free control on certain roads and at certain speeds. This launch is aimed at creating awareness regarding L3 driving that would increase the sales of vehicles equipped with L3 system.

April 2022

BMW unveiled its new 7 Series with extensive ADAS. This new model will focus on core BMW strengths such as superior driving dynamics and combine them with improved passenger car comfort and equipment levels related to car connectivity and ADAS. Thus, this launch would help BMW to capture the market and increase their core sales.

September 2021

AB Volvo had partnered with Aurora to reveal a prototype long-haul autonomous truck for the North American region. It was based on the Aurora driver technology with automotive sensors that detects the surroundings and makes it suitable for autonomous driving.

September 2021

Ford Motor Company collaborated with Argo AI and Walmart to launch autonomous vehicle in major cities of US that includes Miami, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. that provide service that use Ford self-driving test vehicles paired with the Argo AI self-driving system to deliver Walmart orders to the potential customers.

August 2021

Baidu, Inc. unveiled its first L5 fully autonomous driving vehicle at the company’s annual World Conference in Beijing. This new L5 autonomous car has no steering wheel or pedals and features automated gull-wing doors and a transparent glass roof. This launch had created awareness regarding fully autonomous driving that will create a drastic impact on the global automotive industry.

