Global Orphan Drugs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global orphan drugs market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global orphan drugs market is expected to grow from USD 201.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 454.8 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The favorable government guidelines for orphan drugs is expected to boost the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rare diseases and high treatment costs per patient fuels the global orphan drugs market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Orphan Drugs Market - Forecasts to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the drug type outlook, the biological segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drugs market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the disease type outlook, the oncologic disease segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drug market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global orphan drugs market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/orphan-drugs-market-3908

By Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Biological
  • Non-Biological

By Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oncologic Disease
  • Metabolic Disease
  • Hematologic and Immunologic Disease
  • Infectious Disease
  • Others

By Therapy Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oncology
  • Hematology
  • Neurology
  • Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online Sales
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Orphan Drugs Market
                            
                            
                                Orphan Drugs Market Size
                            
                            
                                Global Orphan Drugs Market
                            
                            
                                Orphan Drugs
                            
                            
                                Orphan Drugs Market Trends
                            
                            
                                OrphanDrug
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data