Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. Announces a Strategic Partnership with ScImage

Tustin, California, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., a commercial subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems Corporation, a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, today announces the completion of a strategic partnership agreement with ScImage, Inc. Sclmage provides Cloud-native enterprise image management, PACS and image exchange solutions for the healthcare industry, based out of Los Altos, CA.

The strategic partnership between ScImage and Canon Medical Systems USA will directly broaden and advance Canon Medical Systems’ outreach in hemodynamics with the Fysicon QMAPP*¹ Hemo portfolio (Fysicon is a Canon Medical subsidiary). As a result, Canon Medical plans to increase its presence in the cardiac market, offering innovative solutions and unique business models tailored to each client’s specific needs. QMAPP Hemo is user-friendly and mounted to a standard Interventional X-ray or operating table, making your interventional lab space efficient without losing patient or exam data.

Sai Raya, PhD, Founder and CEO of ScImage, Inc., stated that the partnership will allow both companies to accelerate innovation within healthcare. “We are proud of this partnership and how, in collaboration with Canon, we are providing a powerful Cloud-centric platform for the advancement of enterprise imaging,” said Dr. Raya. “With a shared vision and perfectly complementary products, we can drive the future direction of Cardiology and beyond.”

Bill Newsom, Managing Director of Vascular Systems for Canon Medical Systems USA, said “ScImage has been a trusted partner of Canon’s for over five years, and it’s because we hold the same foundational values of keeping our customers first and delivering the best in innovative products and solutions. Having ScImage partner with Canon Medical will only make our offerings that much better.”

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes, and services radiology and cardiovascular systems. Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular, and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and well-being of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

Our angiography (interventional X-ray) portfolio provides image resolution for tomorrow's interventions, made possible. The Alphenix system builds on a legacy of unprecedented patient access, system flexibility, and integration. The Alphenix platform incorporates innovative technology to deliver images with clarity and precision. For more information on their interventional X-ray portfolio, visit https://us.medical.canon/products/angiography/.

About ScImage

Founded in 1993, privately held ScImage provides Cloud-centric enterprise imaging, PACS and image exchange solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information, visit the ScImage website at https://scimage.com/.

*¹ QMAPP is a trademark of Fysicon B.V.